Emmy Nominees for “Succession” and “Squid Game” React | Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicholas Braun of “Succession” was strolling the streets of Manhattan’s Soho, unable to sit still and feeling “a little manic.” “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was ensconced in an island retreat writing the second season, but he took a break to celebrate with a bottle of champagne. They and many others expressed their joy after being nominated for the Emmy Awards.
“My God, it’s a life’s work, the people I work with. You’re just surrounded by so much talent, and we really are like a family. So many special actors who know their characters like the back of their hands. When I’m in a scene, I’m also a fan and I’m like, ‘My God, they’re showing off right now!’ So it’s really the best work, and I’m so happy for everyone else to get their congratulations.” — Nicholas Braun of “Succession,” nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, one of 25 nominations for the series .
“I’ve already had a bottle of champagne… I’m in the exhausting process of writing the second season. These nominations increase the pressure, but as the pressure increases, I would say that my motivation also increases, because I want to live up to the expectations.” — “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, speaking from South Korea’s Jeju Island after his series became the first non-English-language series to compete for America’s TV top honor . It earned a nomination for best drama series and 13 others.
“My family sacrificed a lot for me to pursue my dreams. There’s always that fear in the back of your mind: ‘Did they sacrifice and give up too much? Someday am I going to achieve this dream that everyone has for me and that I have?’ This makes me feel that this and everything was worth it.” – Sydney Sweeney, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria.”
“We came out of ‘Breaking Bad’ as a great series. It is one of the best on television. You always want to try to do justice to that show, do the right thing with your legacy. It seems that we continue to fulfill the hope that people had that we maintain that level of excellence. I’m following (Bryan) Cranston and these great actors who set a very high bar.” — Bob Odenkirk, nominated for best actor in a drama series for “Better Call Saul.”
“Holy (expletive), this is (expletive) crazy! That this happens once is magic, but twice is a miracle… I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. OMG. That’s better? Ah, who (expletive) am I kidding? Thanks to the Academy.” — Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” in an email after being nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row.
“How excited am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious icing on a beautiful cake.” — Jane Lynch of “Only Murders in the Building,” nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
“You never know if people are going to see what you do, so the whole experience of making a movie or a series exists in its own crazy creative bubble. ‘The Dropout’ was the most intense and surprisingly fun moment, and to see it this way sweetens the whole experience for me.” — Amanda Seyfried of “The Dropout,” nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television , it’s a statement.
