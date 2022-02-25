Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland in roles of mother and son baffle fans by age difference

Tom Holland fans reacted with perplexity to the latest casting news for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

On February 22, it was announced that Emmy Rossum would be joining the project, to play the role of Holland’s mother.

However, users on social media were quick to point out that Rossum is in fact only 10 years older than the 25-year-old Holland, making their on-screen mother-son relationship somewhat hard to believe.

Some people have suggested that the casting is an example of sexist trends in Hollywood, where older female characters are often sidelined or younger actresses are cast in mainstream films.

One person wrote: “Emmy Rossum, 35, will play the mother of Tom Holland, 25? *sigh*”.

“Emmy Rossum will play Tom Holland’s mother on television because she is 10 years older than him and that’s how math works. OBSESSED! HOLLYWOOD IS PERFECT!!!!,” another user wrote.

“Am I supposed to believe that Emmy Rossum is Tom Holland’s mother?” someone else asked.

However, it has been speculated that Rossum could appear predominantly in flashbacks, meaning that his age would in fact correspond to that of a younger version of Holland’s character.

“Guys, Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland’s mother because the vast majority of her scenes are flashbacks from his character’s childhood when he suffered the traumas that caused his dissociative identity disorder,” one person wrote. “This started before he was 5 years old. Alright, get on with it.”

“Nothing indicates to us that Emmy Rossum is going to play Tom Holland’s mother in the present,” someone else wrote. “So…they could be solely or predominantly flashbacksin which case, the age difference between them doesn’t seem particularly ridiculous.”

According to Apple, The Crowded Room is a “seasonal anthology” that will “explore inspiring stories from those who have struggled with and learned to live successfully with mental illness.”

A release date has not yet been announced.