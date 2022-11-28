Emmy Rossum became a publicity bombshell in Anglin’s teaser

emmy rossum in angelina Photo : Anna Cook/NBC World

The more hair, the closer to the billboards. emmy rossum He has this pat logo in a new teaser. angelinalimited series on elusive pop culture singer whose billboards sparked intrigue throughout Los Angeles in the 1980s.

The show covers much of the Los Angeles culture of the ’80s and beyond, and is described as revolving around “fame, identity, survival, billboards, cruise ships, lingerie, men, women, women harassing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystal and UFOs” and, most of all, the self-proclaimed pink Rorschach test, the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”

In the sneak peek, we see the bright pink Corvette the blonde icon has driven around Los Angeles, and there’s also a fun real-life nod to Angeline’s singing career as we listen to her punk rock song, “Kiss Me Los Angeles” The song’s inclusion in the trailer highlights the many aspects of Angelyne’s life and her mysterious image, all of which we can expect to see in the series.

Angeline playing Emmy Rossumshameless), who will also executive produce. Includes the rest of the cast. martin freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovski (the girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight mass), Charlie Roe (rocket man), Lucas Gage (trance), Michael Angarano (we are(Molly Ephraim)Favourite), Philip Ettinger (first solution), Antjouan Tobias (scandal), Fool (Vedaand David Krumholtzwrong).

Comes to the show Alison Miller (Spartacus), along with Rossum, Lucy Cherniak (end of the fucking world), sam ismail (mr robotand chad hamiltonmr robot) as executive producers.

Cherniak and Matt Spicer (ingrid goes west) will direct the series. back in 2020, the hollywood reporter (none also listed as executive producer) reported that angelina signed as executive producer of the series.

angelina Peacock will be revealed with eight episodes wrapped in pink on May 19.