Emmy Rossum doesn’t use a stylist for the same reason Blake Lively doesn’t

Celebrity stylists may not have as much name recognition as the stars they dress or the designers they work with, but they play a crucial role in fashion events like award shows and galas. Most celebrities want to look their best, so it’s no surprise that they work with professional stylists with impeccable taste and a knack for persuading designers to provide unique looks. So why do some stars, like actors Emmy Rossum and Blake Lively, skip the stylist?

Emmy Rossum is best known for her role in Shameless

Emmy Rossum in 2019 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Emmy Rossum, 35, has a resume that includes numerous films from the early 2000s. They include Mystical river, Day after tomorrowY The Phantom of the Opera. However, most people recognize Rossum as the actor who brought the character of Fiona Gallagher to life on the television series. Shameless.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Rossum’s latest project: playing iconic Los Angeles figure Angelyne in a biographical miniseries of the same name for Peacock. The actor co-produced angelina with her husband, mr robot creator Sam Esmail.

“I was interested in telling this kind of kaleidoscopic narrative of all the different stories that exist about her,” Rossum told Los Angeles Magazine.

Style-wise, the role meant a physical transformation to match Angelyne’s over-the-top personality and fashion.

Why doesn’t Emmy Rossum use a stylist?

Rossum is also known for turning heads on the red carpet, so some may be surprised to learn that she doesn’t have professional help. According to HuffPost, Ella Rossum skips a stylist because she loves choosing clothes for herself.

Asked to explain the choice, Rossum joked, “Because I love fashion and I’m that shallow.” But he quickly clarified: “I love to play with clothes; it’s really fun. I email PR or designers myself, pick what I want, and they send it to me. And then they FedExed it back, and I never saw it again.”

Fortunately for Rossum, her taste is good enough that she shows up at events looking flawless, even without the expert guidance of a stylist.

Blake Lively also prefers to do her own hair

Rossum isn’t alone in avoiding career counseling. Style icon and Met Gala host Blake Lively also prefers to make her own outfit decisions.

Lively admitted that while some aspects of style aren’t that difficult for a celebrity, creating looks that suit the Hollywood lifestyle is a different story.

“It’s a lot of work, I mean, it’s not hard because we all get dressed by ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just choose what to wear like any other human being does,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “But it’s easier because you have access to clothes, so it’s not that hard… The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and taking screenshots of all the looks you like and calling them up. I have an assistant that helps to call the aspect. But a lot of it is that I have relationships with designers.”

Not all of us have access to designers the way Lively or Rossum do, but it’s still refreshing to know that some celebrities skip the stylists to create a unique personal style while still looking stunning every time they hit the red carpet. .

