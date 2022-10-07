Entertainment

Emmy Rossum has strong words for critics of Hilary Swank’s pregnancy

Hilary Swank shared an adorable video showing off her baby bump on Instagram on October 5. While most of her comments were filled with people congratulating the actress on such an important moment, her announcement seemed to have struck a chord with one social media user. “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YEARS OLD?” the social media troll commented. “They will be 70 years old when they graduate from university. They MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.”

Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star, Emmy Rossum, was quick to respond to the hateful comment. “Gfy,” she wrote herself, which means “Fuck you.” And, like Rossum, several fans also came to Swank’s defense with their own personal stories about having children later in life. “My mother had her youngest child at 45,” one user commented. “She has seen my brother graduate, get married and now enjoys his teenage grandchildren.” Meanwhile, another user shed light on the hypocrisy of the original statement. “Did you say the same thing when Alec Baldwin had his 7th child like 2 weeks ago at 64?” the fan wrote.

Regardless of what people have to say about Swank’s pregnancy, the actress is happy to return to television telling powerful stories with her new ABC series “Alaska Daily.” She told “Good Morning America,” “I want to shine a bright light on these issues, especially the missing.” [and] murdered indigenous women that, I mean, nobody is doing anything about. It’s something that I love”.

