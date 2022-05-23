Emmy Rossum In Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’: TV Review – Entertainment World News & Gossip

For Los Angeles residents, a sighting of Angelyne in the wild is a rite of passage, like an earthquake or getting stuck in the extra-long lines at In-N-Out after an awards show.

And, like the texture of potato chips in In-N-Out, it can be hard to explain Angelyne, the choppy and artificially enhanced “billboard-famous” intersection between Barbie and Marilyn Monroe, to strangers.

Peacock is welcome to put ‘Well, It Gets Better’ on a billboard. Air Date: Thursday, May 19 (Peacock) To emit: Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, and David Krumholtz Creator: nancy olivers Showrunners: allison miller

The desire to understand Angelyne was the impetus behind Gary Baum’s fantastic work. hollywood reporter “The mystery of the true identity of Los Angeles poster diva Angelyne is finally solved,” which left some readers enlightened and others lamenting that if the famous legend didn’t want her “truth” revealed, that she should. have been her. choice.

That’s the push and pull behind the Peacock limited series. angelinacreated by Nancy Oliver and developed and directed by Allison Miller. angelina is a typically Hollywood story of acting, reinvention, and self-expression, an amusing meta-view of the entertainment industry as a dream factory in which “stars,” much like movies or TV shows, can be the finished product in the end. of the life. Assembly line. the cunning of angelina it comes and goes and its intellectual points range from perceptive to half-baked in what ultimately feels like a Charlie Kaufman-lite feature lengthened, mercifully only to five hours, by the demands of broadcast television.

The concept of “Choose your own reality” of Angelyne- in which she (played under ever-increasing layers of latex by Emmy Rossum) desperately tries to maintain control over her narrative and also an imaginary documentary about her life through interjections, corrections, and whimsical fabulism, is a good one.

That is not the same as having a narrative structure, and angelina It clearly lacks structure. The last two episodes, based on the experience of a young filmmaker (Lukas Gage’s Max Allen) attempting a film about Angelyne and then focusing on the revelations of Baum’s article (Alex Karpovsky as a renamed Jeff Glaser) They are purposeful and occasionally delightfully bizarre. Above all, they give Rossum the nuanced material needed for the award play, which is clearly the goal of the entire effort. The first three episodes meander and are littered with some truly lifeless performances from most of the series’ male “leads.” They might have bordered on the intolerable if they weren’t watching for professional reasons.

There’s an hour devoted to Angelyne’s early ’80s efforts to front a post-punk band, using her feminine wiles to manipulate guitarist Cory (a forgettable Philip Ettinger) and keyboardist Freddy (an even more forgettable Charlie Rowe) into make it the centerpiece. of his questionable music and promotional campaign. They spend two hours with Los Angeles printing magnate Harold (an overqualified Martin Freeman), who became Angelyne’s billboard manager, and Rick Krause (Hamish Linklater), who became her assistant and manager. of the fan club.

Almost every cast member, from Rossum onwards, drowns in questionable makeup (especially when they get older), ridiculous wigs, and goofy accents or vocal affectations, and to some extent I can accept that it’s intentional. Angelyne, as a public figure, is a portrait of growing absurdity. But once she exists in a universe where Linklater has a Dorothy Hamill haircut and a helium voice, Freeman has a tight Jewfro and an unplaceable accent, and all the actors who appear in the final segments of the mockumentary have aged in what feels like a parody of We are, it must be at least partially a double standard that makes us judge her and not them. Hollywood does dumb things to people and makes people do dumb things to themselves, and it might be enlightening to accept Angelyne as the poster girl for that culture.

And by that standard, the usual criticism that she became iconic for doing nothing is inaccurate. As interpreted by the scripts and by Rossum’s extraordinarily generous performance, Angelyne is always in on the joke (this isn’t always clear from watching actual interviews) and always in control of the artifice. It’s the truth that she can’t control, which makes Jeff/Gary and Max a threat. The series allows Angelyne to direct her own presentation of her for three hours, I would describe as an empathic choice but also a poor storytelling as those first three hours contain perhaps 45 minutes of pent-up ideas and fourth-wall-breaking joy.

The only way I can justify that first episode in my mind is that the writers must have thought they had eight or 10 hours to put into this story and no one had the heart to say, “Yeah, this isn’t entertaining enough for everyone.” ». this time.” it’s as if angelinaas his theme, he nonetheless wants you to stay for the truth.

As a character, Angelyne is on the verge of criticism. Rossum is exceptional in the early stages of Angelyne’s life, when there is a recognizable person under the augmentation, but he becomes less and less comfortable and more expressionless as the actress loses herself in the flesh suit and the voice goes from one to the other. act to a caricature. . But that’s the pathos of Angelyne as a character too. Angelyne wanted to become something she wasn’t, she became that thing and then she realized that she had nothing to do once she got there, so she drifted aggressively. There is an interpretation where that is a sad journey, but that is not how Rossum interprets it, and even Baum’s exposition only gets to the root of Angelyne’s ‘before’. What Angelyne is like today when she returns home after a day driving her pink Corvette selling merchandise from her trunk is an untouched mystery, and Rossum protects him, for better or worse.

The supporting cast is generally used weakly. All of those men in the first two episodes are interchangeable. David Krumholtz gets the series “y” credit for confused verse for about five minutes in the fourth episode and I wonder if there were ever planes to use anymore. Michael Angarano, the bridge between this and the fantasy of geriatric cosmetics that is We areHe affects slightly in a few scattered scenes as a man from Angelyne’s past with no character traits. Karpovsky actually does a weird version of Gary Baum, though that’s the kind of thing that may work better at staff screenings of the series or at family gatherings than in the world at large. My favorite performance on the show comes from Molly Ephraim as Harold’s actress daughter, who has a hard-earned grudge against Angelyne because her aspirations for visibility in Hollywood are so similar and her approaches are so different.

Directors Matt Spicer and Lucy Tcherniak can’t always build momentum in the series’ slow starts, but as the series gets crazier, with elements of sci-fi and Brechtian theatrical pastiche, they keep the mix between drama, comedy and everything. Valley. together. angelina is also a very good Los Angeles show, especially in its use of run-down Hollywood locations, as well as scenes shot in the old hollywood reporter offices (if you squint in the right direction, maybe you could see my desk). What if geographical authenticity and occasional visual whimsy overshadow the real story of her heroine? That’s exactly what Angelyne would want.