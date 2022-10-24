Emmy Rossum looks for another path to awards after ‘Shameless’

Back in 2005 she became the big Hollywood surprise, when at just 19 years old she dazzled fans and critics alike with her precise portrayal of a young naive in The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Weber’s ambitious film adaptation of the Broadway musical directed by Joel Schumacher and for which she garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Who as a child dreamed of a career as an lyrical singer and even sang with Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti with the children’s choir of the New York Metropolitan Opera, when she got the role that many actresses of her age dreamed of, she was already a veteran that he had started his film career at the age of 13.

This success opened doors for him to other roles in the cinema that did not suffer the same fate, but it also gave rise to an adventure as a singer that did not obtain the expected results. Perhaps that is why she was determined to get the role of Fiona in the American adaptation of the British series. Shameless which from the hand of television genius John Wells ( emergencies , The West Wing of the White House ) became the most watched comedy on cable in the United States, recording a total of 110 episodes.

As Fiona, Rossum showed a totally different side to what she had shown in film and music and although she became the soul of the series, captivating her fans in all corners of the world, she never managed to get an Emmy nomination. or to the Globe for that impeccable work. That can change with Angelyne the series that premiered Peacock, the platform with which NBC wants to confront Netflix and Amazon in the United States, and in which, in addition to playing the main role, she is an executive producer with her husband, Sam Esmail, responsible for television hits What mr robot .

It is that there is an attempt to reveal one of the great mysteries with which the inhabitants of Los Angeles have lived, since during the eighties and nineties in the city they came to see up to 200 large posters in which an unknown blonde woman of wide neckline and dark glasses that she always posed provocatively dressed in pink.





With the name Angelyne in a huge font, and a phone number in smaller letters, the posters didn’t explain what was being promoted. Though she did appear briefly in a few movies, it was never known if she was an actress, singer, or model, but every once in a while she was seen driving her pink Corvette down the fanciest part of Sunset Blvd.

Based on the article in The Hollywood Reporter which in 2007 revealed that Angelyne was Renee Tamy Goldberg, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors, the series tries to unravel the mystery with Rossum telling her story from her youthful beginnings in a rock band in the seventies to her present at 71 years, which is why many times the actress appears with so many prosthetics and makeup that she is virtually unrecognizable. The process to mimic the character was certainly not easy, and for some scenes she Emmy had to undergo sessions of eleven and a half hours, which could later be reduced to seven.





Even before the series began filming, Rossum wanted to show executives at NBC Universal what he was capable of. One day when an important meeting with them was scheduled, he announced at the last minute that he would not be able to make it. As Angelyne herself initially participated as an executive producer until she distanced herself from the project, when they saw a stunningly dressed blonde woman arrive, they thought it was her. However, a few minutes later, Emmy confessed that this was how she was going to be seen on screen, leaving them speechless.