Emmy Rossum Reveals Why She Wasn’t In Fantastic Four

Actress Emmy Rossum almost played Sue Storm in Fantastic Four, but she didn’t understand the lines.

Emmy Rossum became very famous for playing fiona gallagher in the series Shameless (2011 – 2019) and now he will premiere a new series where he will give life to angelyne, an advertising model who became famous in the 80s. In a recent interview, she has revealed why she did not sign for The Fantastic Four 2015 directed by Josh Trank.

“I did audition for Sue Storm from The Fantastic Four, I didn’t get it. Devastated, I was totally devastated. I remember where she was when I didn’t get it. I was with my now husband on a beach somewhere, and I got the call that I didn’t make it, and I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to make it because I didn’t feel like the screen test was going well. I just didn’t get hooked on that character at all, I didn’t understand the dialogue, I couldn’t sell it, I was like: I don’t know what to do with my lines, I can’t find myself in here, but I was still excited.

Emmy Rossum reveal your favorite movie Marvel:

“I think he did. There’s a part of me that thinks that kind of transformation, when it works, is really fun. When it’s Iron Man, when it’s those things that feel, they feel really unique. I think it can really work.”

You may have a new opportunity.

Although on that occasion Sue Storm was performed by kate marabut now Marvel is looking for another actress to restart The Fantastic Four. So Emmy Rossum He could have a new opportunity, but for now he does not appear in any of the pools.

However, we can see Emmy Rossum in the series The Crowded Room which will explore true and inspiring stories of people who have struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. In the distribution also stand out Tom Holland Y Amanda Seyfried.