Emmy Rossum (Shameless, Dragon Ball Evolution) and Tom Holland, together in a new Apple TV + series

Tom Holland It’s not for lately. After the resounding success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor returned to the big screen a few days ago with Uncharted, the adaptation of the video game of the same name. naughty dog.

Now, the actor prepares to take the assault AppleTV+ in a new series created by Akiva GoldsmannOscar winner for the adapted screenplay in An amazing mind.

Accompanying Holland was the already confirmed amanda seyfried Who can we add now? Emmy Rossum.

As reported Entertainment WeeklyEmmy Rossum will play the mother of Tom Holland’s character in the Apple TV + series titled The Crowded Room.

Russum is known for her role as fiona gallagher in the television series Shamelessalthough we have seen it in productions such as Tomorrow or Dragon Ball Evolution, where he was in charge of bringing Bulma to life.

The Crowded Room is loosely inspired by Goldsman’s life as well as The Minds of Billy Milliganthe biography written by daniel keys about the first person acquitted of a crime due to what is now known as dissociative personality disorder.

The series is presented in an anthology format and will try to tell inspiring stories about people who have learned to live with this disorder.

As a curiosity, Emmy Rossum, 35, is just 10 years older than Tom Holland, 25. It is curious that such a young actress was chosen to play the mother of Holland’s character.

Although it is clear that The Crowded Room will be another of those productions that will play the trick that Tom Holland is a teenager.

The film and television industry continues to perpetuate the use of people in their twenties (and sometimes early thirties) to play teenagers.

For the rest, the premise of the series is quite interesting, and we already know that Apple TV + is betting on quality over quantity with series like Ted Lasso.