Emmy Rossum shares photo of her 1-year-old daughter receiving the COVID vaccine

Emmy Rossum received her COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, and now her 1-year-old daughter is also vaccinated.

“An exciting day that we have waited a long time for! the 35-year-old “Shameless” alum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday after the CDC recommended vaccinations for all children ages 6 months to 5 years.

“Our daughter received her first covid vaccine!” she added.

The little girl, sporting a silver Band-Aid on her left arm, had her head turned away from the camera in the rare social media post.

Rossum has yet to show her baby face since she and husband Sam Esmail welcomed the little girl in May 2021.

Similarly, the actress kept her pregnancy under wraps last year before surprising her Instagram followers with flashback photos from the maternity shoot.

The “Shameless” alum documented the “exciting day.”

“5.24.21,” she captioned the black-and-white snapshots of the baby’s belly. “On a sunny Monday morning at 8:13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

While the new mom shared a photo of her baby’s footprint at the time, she waited two months to get her first glimpse of the newborn.

Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their baby in May 2021.emmy/Instagram

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” she wrote alongside the sweet July 2021 photo of herself kissing her baby’s head.

“Not only did we have a healthy and beautiful baby girl, but we also learned that our daughter now has antibodies,” she continued. “In short, she stop being an irresponsible jerk and get the vaccine.”

Rossum celebrated Mother’s Day in May with a collection of rare photos of her son.

“The first year has been filled with playing, crawling, eating, carrying pacifiers and holding hands,” she wrote. “I am so deeply grateful to be your mother.”

That same month, the “Angelyne” star went public about her experience giving birth for the first time, telling Ryan Seacrest that she was “very close” to having her baby in an Uber.

“I ended up getting a very conscientious and charming Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labor,” she joked during the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” performance. “I want[ed] to carry out [fast].”

