Emmy Rossum, Tom Holland ‘Crowded Room’ was almost a James Cameron movie

Apple TV+ finally brings the crowded room to screen Emmy Rossum is the latest A-list star to join Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the cast. But this is not the first time Hollywood has tried to address the crowded room. James Cameron was developing a feature film adaptation in the 1990s.

What is ‘A Room Full of People’ based on?

Any of the incarnations of the crowded room It was based on the book by Daniel Keyes, The minds of Billy Madigan. Madigan was acquitted of the kidnapping and rape of three women, due to dissociative identity disorder. Madigan had 24 distinct personalities and was the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

