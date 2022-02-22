Emmy Rossum, Tom Holland ‘Crowded Room’ was almost a James Cameron movie

Apple TV+ finally brings the crowded room to screen Emmy Rossum is the latest A-list star to join Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the cast. But this is not the first time Hollywood has tried to address the crowded room. James Cameron was developing a feature film adaptation in the 1990s.

emmy rossum | Brian Ach/Getty Images for Apple TV+

What is ‘A Room Full of People’ based on?

Any of the incarnations of the crowded room It was based on the book by Daniel Keyes, The minds of Billy Madigan. Madigan was acquitted of the kidnapping and rape of three women, due to dissociative identity disorder. Madigan had 24 distinct personalities and was the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OS4qHXx034E?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Can ‘True Lies’ TV Series Fix James Cameron’s Biggest Movie Controversy?

Paramount+ star trek The universe’s executive producer, Akiva Goldsman, is adapting Keyes’ book for the crowded room. According to Deadline, Goldsman has changed the character’s name to Danny Sullivan. Holland will play Danny. Goldsman will play his mother, Candy, despite the fact that she is only 10 years older than Holland. Seyfried plays a clinical psychologist who treats Danny.

Who would have starred in ‘The Crowded Room’ before Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland?

Cameron expressed interest in the crowded room after 1991 terminator 2. In a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cameron said, “My next film will involve the science of the human mind without gadgets or hardware.” The Times confirmed that he was referring to A room full of people.

According to James Cameron Online, Cameron met with Milligan. In 1993, Milligan sued Cameron over the film, according to Variety. Milligan died in 2014. Cameron hired John Cusack to play Milligan in the crowded roomwith the attraction that he came to play 24 different personalities.

RELATED: ‘Shameless’: Emmy Rossum Dated 1 of Fiona Gallagher’s Boyfriends in Real Life

In 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio agreed to play Milligan in a crowded room adaptation, according to The Guardian. In between, directors Joel Schumacher and David Fincher tried versions with potential stars like Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Brad Pitt and Sean Penn. Neither version went far enough to cast Milligan’s mother.

The secret to making the book work

As if the material from the life and trial of Billy Milligan wasn’t complicated enough, lawsuits delayed film adaptations for decades. Perhaps the secret to adapt The minds of Billy Milligan I was giving him an entire season of television to breathe, instead of trying to wrap it all up in a two-hour movie. Apple TV+ still kept the movie title, the crowded room.

Apple TV+ is also calling the crowded room an anthology series, which means that subsequent seasons may tell other stories about mental health issues, with entirely new casts. Or, if Rossum, Holland and Seyfried want, they can form a repertory company like american horror story.

RELATED: ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Realized He Was ‘A Step Too Far’ In His Oscars Speech