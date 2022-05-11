Emmy Rossum Was ‘Thrilled’ With ‘Shameless’ Equal Pay ‘Win’

Unprecedented sitting. shameless alum emmy rossum He didn’t expect his fight for equal pay on the Showtime series to cause such a stir, but he’s glad it did.

The 35-year-old actress recorded her battle against pay disparity in a cover story for the hollywood reporter published on Wednesday, May 11. When asked about the tricky subject, Rossum joked, “I actually feel like peeing. I am not preventing the question. I really have to go.”

After jokingly dancing on the subject, Rossum dove into a candid conversation about negotiating his 2016 contract. “I certainly never tried to make any kind of big political statement,” he told the outlet. “I was just trying to do what felt right.”

The New York native played Fiona Gallagher, the eldest daughter of Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), for nine seasons of the acclaimed drama. Although her character was often front and center, she received a fraction of what Macy, 72, was paid. In late 2016, Rossum threatened to leave shameless back if they didn’t offer you more money than Macy’s.

“The idea of ​​not continuing shameless it was not one that I ever wanted to entertain,” he said. THR. “So when it all came together, I was excited, excited that my little win was part of a much bigger tidal wave. But my story is not unique. It was just public. The pay disparity becomes even more pronounced when age, race, body size, and orientation are taken into account.”

When the Beautiful creatures The star’s contract showdown initially made headlines, Macy’s supported his efforts for equal pay. “Having the male counterpart on my show saying, ‘Yes, she deserves this and more,’ was very validating,” she previously told THR in June 2017. “And after it went public, it was a quick resolution.”

The Golden Globe nominee then gave fans a glimpse of what was going through her head, telling IndieWire in January 2018 that she “had to be willing to walk away to get what she felt was right.”

She explained at the time, “When you love your show and you love the people you work with, you obviously want to keep doing it. … We won, and a lot of people were empowered because of that. I stand with all women fighting for pay equity and everything they deserve, and that doesn’t just apply to our small island industry, it applies to government, doctors, nurses, teachers, and farmworkers. ”.

Despite his public battle for equal compensation, Rossum announced his departure from shameless in 2018 and left the following year when season 9 concluded. The series came to an end in April 2021 after 11 seasons and co-starring Emma Kennedy he then hinted that the set was transformed after Rossum’s departure.

“I remember before she left, I would go on set some days and I was really looking forward to having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, it made it a bad day for everyone,” the 22-year-old actress said. she old she recalled during an October 2021 appearance of hers on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, adding that “the set became a more positive place” without him. Mystical river actress

Kenney, who played Debbie Gallagher, said “it was weird at first” not filming with her older sister on screen. “We haven’t talked in years,” she confessed. “But that’s okay. … I hope she finds happiness from her. I heard that she had a baby and that’s beautiful. I am sure she is going to be a lovely mother.”

