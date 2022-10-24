Emmy Rossum: what are your best movies?

On September 12, 1986, in the city of New York, USA) was born the actress Emmanuelle Gray Rossumbetter known in the world of cinema as Emmy Rossum.

To celebrate his birthday, we show you some of his most important films:

‘Beautiful Creatures’ (2013)

This film is a adaptation cinematographic of the novel of the same Name. It tells the story of Ethan Whate (Alden Ehrenreich), who no longer wants to be in his town that does not tolerate those who are different. All change with the arrival of Lena Duchannes (Alice Englert), the girl of his dreams. However, strange events begin to happen to her. arrival of this girl. Rossum played the role of villain like Ridley Duchannes and managed to surprise many with his performance.

‘The Day After Tomorrow’ (2004)

Known in Latin America as ‘The day after tomorrow’, it narrates as a climatologist -named Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid)- arrives at the conclusion that there will be an era glacial produced by him heating global. It was like many disasters climatic events were happening in various parts of the balloonso the survivors they headed south. Hall went in search of his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) and a group of friends that they were trapped in the storm In New York. Emmy Rossum starred as Laura Chapman, interest love of Sam Hall.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ (2004)

perhaps one of the best jobs of the also singer. In this movie, she stars in the paper by Christine Daaé, a young ballet dancer with an incredible voice. Christine becomes the obsession of a extraordinary musician who lives in the basements of the Paris Opera. They both make a relationship Well, not only does the love they feel for each other, but also their passion for music.

‘Mystic River’ (2003)

It all starts in the years 70, when a group of three friends they play in the streets from Boston. One day one of them was kidnappedbut he managed to escape his captorsalthough he was left with a terrible trauma. Years later, one of them had a daughter named Katie (Emmy Rossum), who was brutally murdered. This is where a search begins to find the culprit of this horrendous crime.

‘Poseidon’ (2006)

The film counts as a night of celebration for New Year in the transatlantic MS Poseidon ends in disaster by a gigantic wave. Jennifer Ramsey (Emmy Rossum) and Ella’s boyfriend Christina (Mike Vogel) are looking for leave of the place along with others survivors in order to reach the surface.