Emmy Rossum will be the mother of Tom Holland in his new series taking 10 years

emmy rossum won the hearts of the public with her role as Fiona in ‘Shameless’, and little can be said about Tom Holland that is not already evident about its popularity with the public.

Thus, a priori the couple of interpreters is a great tandem for the new Apple TV+ series, ‘The Crowded Room‘, However, the controversy has come from the roles that they have to interpret.

Holland is set to star as Danny Sullivan, while Rossum has been announced like his mother. In real life the actor has 25 years old and she 35.

The controversy It has not taken long to explode on social networks with criticism of how the image of women in Hollywood is distorted and the gap in standards. However, among the indignation it has also slipped an explanation which seems quite reasonable.

“Guys, Emmy Rossum is going to play Tom Holland’s mother because the vast majority of his scenes are flashbacks of the protagonist’s childhood, when he suffered the trauma that caused his dissociative identity disorder. It started before he was 5 years old. Ok, get on with it,” revealed Carina Adly Mackenzie.

The story centers on the character of Holland, a young man with Dissociative identity disorder who is accused of committing a crime. It is inspired by the novel ‘The minds of Billy Milligan’, a man tormented by having 24 personalities.

Series creator Akiva Goldsman is responsible for ‘A Beautiful Mind’. Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott and Emma Laird complete the cast.

‘The Crowded Room’, an anthology

‘The Crowded Room’ is a gripping anthology series that will tell true stories and full of inspiration from people who have learned to live with mental diseases.

The ten episodes of the first season of the series are full of suspense and are based on ‘The Minds of Billy Milligan’, the award-winning biography of Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person acquitted of a crime for suffering from multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

I’m sure you’re interested

Zendaya and Tom Holland, very sweethearted on a date with Hunter Schafer (‘Euphoria’)