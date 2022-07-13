Emmys 2022: All HBO Max nominated series and movies

Hacks repeats nominations once again and in these Emmys she seems to be the clear-cutter in comedy. She has 17 nominations, highlighting Best Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart.

euphoria

Euphoria, one of the favorite series of the public, managed to make 16 nominations for the Emmy 2022. Masses where he stands out as Best Drama Seriesas well as the nominations of Zendaya Y sydney sweeney (who repeats after The White Lotus).

Alexa Demie in Euphoria. Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO

Barry

Competing with Hacks to lead the comedy category, Barry has 14 nominations. included Best Comedy Series and the nomination of bill hader for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series.

Station Eleven

Nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Limited or Anthological Series or Movie, for the performance of Himesh Patel, Estación Once has 7 nominations. His story tells of a post-apocalyptic world trying to rebuild and reimagine life on our planet.

A Black Lady Sketch The Show

With 5 nominations, highlighting Best Sketch Seriesthis series is about various sketches made by black women that touch on relevant sociocultural issues, of course, with the characteristic overtones of comedy.

George Carlin: The American Dream

including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Seriesthis comedy series achieved 5 nominations by chronicling the life of comedian George Carlin.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

A consistent show among the Emmys, the one led by comedian John Oliver received 5 nominations, including Best Interview Series.

Crub Your Enthusiasm

Bill Hader repeats with another nomination in this improvised series from Larry David. In addition to receiving a total of 4 nominations where he stands out Best Comedy Series.

The Flight Attendant