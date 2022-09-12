Emmys 2022: Anaís Castro reveals all the details of the award ceremony

This Monday, starting at 8:00 p.m. You can enjoy the 74th Emmy Awards, the award that celebrates the best of television. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and hosted by Saturday Night Live actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, The ceremony will be broadcast on TNT (dubbed into Spanish), at 9:00 p.m.

Prior to the awards ceremony, which has Succession as the most nominated (with 25 nominations), CARAS Digital had a one-on-one with Anaís Castrothe host and expert in these awards who, together with the Warner Media team, will be part of the gala.

“The Emmys is one of the funniest awards, especially because of the importance that the entire series system has gained at an entertainment level for everyone. Perhaps a while ago it did not have the rage, and especially on social networks, which it has today, that the series are part of our communication language, our memes and those of us who like to chat, “said Anaís.

The host She is part of the TNT team and has been at Punto de Encuentro for years, added to the fact that she is also a content creator for social networks, that as he already said, they became a great resource to attract the public and that these awards regain the enthusiasm and expectation that characterized them.

“We started working as soon as the nominees were known, because people have that rage for the series they love as with music. Lali’s fans are to die for as are Succsession’s fans. There we are constantly seeing what the temperature of the people is towards the award ceremony and this year there is a lot of expectation, “said Castro and added: “There were a lot of surprises a few days ago at the Creative Arts Awards when Euphoria beat Succession in the more specific categories, as well as Stranger Things.”

-Added to that is all the expectation that the actors are also creating…

-Yes, for example, the campaign that Sydney Sweeney did was incredible and I think that this year’s award will be won more by Euphoria than by The White Lotus. The appearances that she made not only on camera but also on social networks are impeccable, like when she uploaded the video where she called her mother when she found out about the nominations. There one can see the human side of the actors and having that closeness is spectacular, especially in young actors and who only now reach this stage.

Sydney Sweeney in her role as Cassie in “Euphoria”

-What surprised you the most about this awards season?

-For me from the beginning, and because I’m not a sports fan, I was surprised by “Ted Lasso”, it’s excellent. I was also surprised by “Hacks” that this season was much better, seeing a little more of the relationship between the protagonists; and another that I loved was Only Murders in the Building that exploits this universe of the podcast that is so fashionable today, not to mention Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez who do an impressive jobAt the story level, he closed me on all sides and the relationship between the three of them is excellent.

-How is it for you to try to maintain the validity of the Emmys and the attractiveness of this award?

-I have a benefit and that is that I work with colleagues who are cracks. I’m on the floor with Heisel Mora and Gerudito, then we have Lety Sahagún and Axel Kuschevatzky who are on the red carpet, Rafa Sarmiento and Ileana Rodríguez, the team is so versatile because each one has their mark and is an expert in what does, as well as adding a lot of personality and humor. In addition, the parallel transmissions that we do from YouTube, which we don’t cut when we go to commercial breaks, are very important to continue entertaining the public that follows us from there. It is a sign that it has managed to make a 360 of platforms because TikTok has also been successfully incorporated.

The success of our awards season is that there is a digital team behind it that gives everything, a synergy was created between television and social networks, because specific content is made for both media. The institutional and what is in vogue now converge, which are the networks where many users are turning. And they are people who know about the prizes, who watch the TNT broadcasts and know what they are going to find.

This medium is very competitive, but never in my life have I stopped at Punto de Encuentro and felt that I was competing with someone and that can be seen on the screen. We always tell ourselves: “If you shine, I shine”.

The 2022 Emmy Nominees

The most nominations this year went to Succession, which with 25 mentions stands as a favorite and with the possibility of increasing the nine Emmys that you have already obtained. They are followed by Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders In The Building (17) and Euphoria (16).

“Succession”, one of the biggest hits on HBO Max.

In the drama category, the nominees for Best Series are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets. For Best Actress are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Zendaya (Euphoria). For Best Actor, the contenders are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

in comedy, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do In The Shadows, compete for Best Series. The race for Best Actress goes to Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks). . For Best Actor, the win can go to Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) or Jason Sudeikis. (Ted Lasso).

“Euphoria”, another favorite.

Between himhe miniseries, Best Miniseries has Dopesick, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, The Dropout and The White Lotus as nominees. As Best Actress appear Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (MAID) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout). While Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) fight for Best Actor.

The Emmy Awards celebrate the work of artists from different series, miniseries and television programs of the last season for the performance of their productions and performances. They are organized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Television (International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences)