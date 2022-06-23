Emmys 2022: Date, place, nominees and where to see the ceremony

All set for the 2022 Emmys! Little by little the wait is over and it’s time to talk about one of the awards galas that most attract us. We know that streaming has completely revolutionized each and every one of the parameters of ‘how we watch television’, and over the years, both studios and television productions and series have found it necessary to take several steps to front to raise their level with such a degree of competition. Something that, as an audience, we are infinitely grateful for.

Even so, and despite having clear favorites, the award galas always give us something more than we can expect. There will always be some ‘lost’ series that we have not put our eye on and it is awarded, which makes us return to the armchair, once again and see with our own eyes if, in our opinion, the series deserved the award.

Not for nothing Emmys They have always been one of our favorite galas and here is tEverything you should not miss about the ceremony of this year.

Mandy Moore at the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022. However, as usual at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gala, the Creative Arts Emmy will be announced on the 3rd and 4th of the same month.

The 2022 Emmy Nominees

We must remember that every ceremony has an agenda and planning, so we will not know 2022 Emmy nominees even. The process, which began in February of this year, will continue with the announcement of the nominees on 12th of July and will see its end until September with the award gala.

2022 Emmy Predictions

We know that the Emmys they work a little differently than other TV or movie promotions. The Academy does not award ‘the best of the year’, rather it makes a selection of series and television content that has been broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. So we can go about making accounts of who will be the nominees and winners of this 74th edition.