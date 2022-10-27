Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Alexandra Daddario and Elle Fanning among the most elegant outfits of the night

Last Monday, September 12, the ceremony of the 2022 Emmys Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, and was commissioned to honor excellence in the television industry. On this occasion, the organization celebrated its 74th edition and was attended by a large number of celebrities who are currently part of successful series and movies. However, today we want to focus on the big red carpet before the celebration and That is why we will present you who had the best looks of the night.

Best looks of the 2022 Emmys

1.- Zendaya

In addition to wearing one of the most elegant and successful looks of the night, Zendaya managed to break a new record by obtaining her second Emmy award. The star of Euphoria became the youngest actress to win the award for Best Actress in a Drama series twice.. For the big occasion, Zendaya wore a flattering black dress, with strapless design and a princess cut created by Valentino.

Zendaya on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

2. Elle Fanning

If the Emmys organization were in charge of rewarding glamor and elegance when dressing, Elle Fanning would have managed to take the honor thanks to the surprising dress she wore for the edition. The actress posed in a black and pink dress designed by Sharon Long, along with an overcoat that gave rise to a train.

Elle Faning on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

3. Alexandra Daddario

The actress and protagonist of Baywatch, Alexandra Daddario, wore one of the most sensual looks of the night. With red lips full of intensity, Daddario wore a Dior design that featured a fitted cut at the waist, one sleeve, dangling stones and transparencies around the suit.

Alexandra Daddario on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Chris Delmas | Getty Images

4. Ho Yeon Jung

After her appearance in “The Squid Game,” HoYeon Jung managed to achieve great success for her career. In fact, some members of the production of the South Korean series won awards during the big night. For the occasion, Jung managed to stand out in a Louis Vuitton gown made of 20,000 different colored hand-embroidered sequins.

HoYeon Jung on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Momody Mansaray | Getty Images

5. Andrew Garfield

The actor of “The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)”, Andrew Garfield, also attended the grand ceremony with a monochrome look. With a white suit designed by Ermenegildo Zegna, which he accompanied with dress shoes and black glasses that made a difference.

Andrew Garfield on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Momodu Mansaray | Getty Images

6. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried was another of the award-winning celebrities of the night, as she managed to win the Emmy for best leading actress in a miniseries for her performance in “The Dropout.” For the occasion, Seyfried wore a design at Armani Privé full of bright sparkles and pink fabrics.

Amanda Seyfried on the carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Credit: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

