Emotet, the most dangerous malware in the world, is becoming more and more active

With the Pegasus espionage scandal against the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez and other members of his executive, it has become clear that the espionage of our mobiles, and their control by hackers, is something increasingly within the reach of many of us. they. And it is thanks to malware like Emotet, which has become the most dangerous in the world, and we are not saying this, but rather an exemplary organization such as Europol. This has warned that this malware is more active than ever, and that is very bad news, after it had been neutralized in the past.

Your activity skyrockets in the last month

That is what we have learned thanks to the latest Europol report, echoed by one of the most important cybersecurity companies, such as Karspersky. And it is that this botnet has tripled its activity in the last month, as has been recorded by the telemetry data of the company itself, which has detected that between the months of February and March of this year the victims of this malware have shot, going from 2,843 to no less than 9,086 only in the interval of one month. Therefore, it is clear that in recent weeks this threat has been growing exponentially to its highest levels.





malware | rawpixel



This malware, previously embedded in Trickbot, was neutralized last year, but has now returned with a bang thanks to a series of spam campaigns that are wreaking havoc with more and more victims around the world. And it is that the modus operandi has practically not changed in recent years and is based on the same principles. As usual malware only needs unsuspecting victims to download malicious attachments in different emails. For it phishing is used to trick them. Once the objective is achieved, it is easier for malware to roam freely on our computers.

Usually Emotet is hidden in Office files, like Excel documents that embed a malicious macro, which is responsible for downloading all the malicious software to the device that will later be done with our data and many other aspects of our terminal. As you can see, email is the main vehicle with which these threats travel through the network and end up reaching our phone. In this time we have seen how these campaigns have equally affected practically all web browsers, from which they have extracted the passwords that are stored in them. We are talking about browsers such as Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and Opera.

Against these increasingly successful attacks, there is no complete protection, because everything depends on our ability to reject suspicious email attachments. Only then will we be able to get rid of Emoticon and other similar malware, which usually arrive stealthily inside an apparently innocent attachment, which ultimately becomes the gateway for hackers to our device.