Emotional! Adamari López sends an emotional message in the middle of a special date

UNITED STATES – Adamari Lopez He has become one of the most beloved figures in and around Latin America. She is currently living on US soil, where she has participated in different programs. But beyond her career as an artist, the Puerto Rican has won the hearts of many after sharing her life story.

For several months, the unforgettable villain of “Friends and Rivals” has increased her presence on social networks. This is how she has been able to connect much more with her millions of followers. And it is that the constant details of her day to day are part of her content. The public keeps abreast of every event in her life.

Adamari López made a tender post

Recently, Adamari Lopez published an emotional video in to celebrate the International Day of the Family. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican moved her fans by sharing a beautiful scene with her seven-year-old daughter, Alaia. But beyond the audiovisual, you can see a moving message that refers to the experience of being the mother of a girl.

“Being a girl’s mother is having a mini version of yourself, a best friend, a chewing gum that does not come off, an admirer and a love, a love for life”, can be heard in the publication that received almost five thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments where her fans praised the work she has had as a mother. One that has led her to leave behind her differences with Tony CostaYour ex.

“The most precious thing we have is the family and today I celebrate it like every day, thanking for the one that God gave me! #HappyInternationalFamilyDay to you too, because you are my beautiful Instagram family”, was the message he wrote Adamari Lopez in the description. One more example than one of his greatest achievements, without a doubt, was having built his virtual community.