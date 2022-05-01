Emotional: Ellen DeGeneres films her final show after 19 seasons: “the iPhone did not exist when I started in 2003”

The famous television presenter Ellen Degeneres shared a profound message about how life has changed while filming her last show after 19 seasons, saying: “We saw the world change. Sometimes for the better, sometimes not.”

The reigning figure of daytime television confirmed that he had recorded the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 28.

He took a moment to reflect on the magnitude of the moment with a sentimental social media post, acknowledging how the landscape has changed since the show began nearly two decades ago.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist”Ellen wrote in her caption on Instagram.

“Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We saw the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But no matter what happened, my goal was always for the show to be a place we could all come to.” “. together and laugh for an hour.

“Being invited into their lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” wrote.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ellen told viewers that she would end her talk show in 2021 and said that “he really felt that the next season was the right time” to finish it.

The announcement followed highly publicized accusations of a toxic work environment that engulfed the popular comedian in scandal.

“The truth is that I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it was time”said Ellen Degeneres in an episode of his show.