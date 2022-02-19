Emotional message from J Balvin’s father to his wife in the ICU; Maluma sympathized

Alba Mery Balvin, mother of singer J Balvin, He was admitted on the morning of Thursday, February 17, to an Intensive Care Unit. The artist’s mother suffered complications from covid-19. Her husband sent him a message from her, wishing that she would soon return home.

“Albita Balvin, my beautiful anacondita. The queen of good loves. We are waiting for you soon in our home. You don’t know how much I miss your scolding”, Thus begin the words of Don Álvaro Osorio, husband of Alba and father of J Balvin.

The family of the Medellín singer told EL COLOMBIANO that Mrs. Alba had managed to get out of the hospital this weekend, but it got complicated again and She was taken back to a clinic where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Álvaro described his wife as your incentive and remedy for sleepless nights and thanked the people who have prayed for Alba’s health.

“We adore you. You are the mother of love. It is impossible not to love you. We all look forward to you at home ”, Álvaro concluded in the video that reaches 43 thousand reproductions and in which he shares personal images.

The one who confirmed the state of health of Alba Balvin was José himself in his Instagram stories: “Unfortunately, he is in Intensive Care and is in a worse situation. This is part of life, strength for all those who also have a sick relative.