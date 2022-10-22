Emotional moment: the brothers Marisol, Nicolás and Florencia Otero sang and recorded for the first time with their mother, Susana Bahal

In the course of their careers, the brothers Marisol, Nicolás and Florencia Otero fulfilled various dreams, with individual or group projects, on stage, in front of a camera or inside a studio. And, this time, they fulfilled a family wish, since they sang and recorded for the first time with her mother Susana Bahal, who had never dared to try a musical experience of this type due to different circumstances in her life. The artistic ensemble was framed in the “HBO Max Music Sessions”, where the native performers of Isidro Casanova made a warm version of the ABBA song “Slipping Through My Fingers”, translated into Spanish as “Se me escapes the time”, which integrates the soundtrack of the film Mama Mia!

The initial idea came up with Florencia, since the HBO Max streaming platform had called her to advertise different films in the catalog. So, to do it in a creative way, she came up with the idea of ​​approaching the film recommendations in a musical way. On the list was the famous feature film starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, which could be suggested in October as it is the month in which Mother’s Day is celebrated.

Therefore, she summoned her older sister, Marisol, since she, years before, had played Donna in the national theater version of the musical and, some time later, they had recorded together the song “Se me escapes the time”, in the disk Musicals on the Rocks. Next, he thought of a more acoustic version, and added Nicolás, who is a singer and guitarist. And, finally, he invited his mother Susana who, although she is not a professional musician, his wish was always to sing, and this opportunity would allow him to do so.

It is that, within Susana, certain traumas linked to singing coexisted, in fact, she clearly remembers three events: when she was a child, her father heard her perform a song and murmured to her mother ‘she sings beautifully!’, but she rejected the idea, since it was bad for her daughter to dedicate herself to that; on another occasion, a neighbor from the neighborhood, who had heard her sing, asked her to shut up and, on another occasion, when she went to the doctor for a sore throat, he told her that it was nothing serious, unless she wanted to sing , there it would be a problem, and on top of that she was accompanied by her mother, who replied that the girl did not do that.

The years passed and Bahal had his children. Despite the fact that she did not instill in them the culture of music, in one way or another, all of them were linked to this artistic manifestation, several even developed it as a profession, which always excites her. And when she received the invitation from Florencia to do the “HBO Max Music Sessions”, she made several excuses, like that she had a scratchy throat and preferred to join another time. However, her daughter told her to be the same, even if she did not sing, so that she would see the recording. Upon arriving at the place, she perceived the pleasant atmosphere and the predisposition of the team, so she was encouraged to interpret some fragments of the song.

One moment, multiple -and unforgettable- emotions

“The experience was very beautiful. For my brothers and me it is common to go to a studio to record, in some way we are used to it, although it always has a share of magic, depending on the project that each one does, and with brotherhood it is even more beautiful. But, this time, it was special because it generated new memories. Living it between the four of us was very beautiful”, valued Florencia.

For her part, Marisol stated: “Singing with my mother was very exciting and strong, since she dreamed of this all her life, and comes from a time when women had the only mission of being housewives, so it was very difficult for her to be supported in this regard. I had some problems, in that my father did not want us to dedicate ourselves to art. Sometimes there is the fantasy that one lives better if he is a professional in another area, and we forget that happiness lies in doing what one loves. Luckily, I was able to get over it, but my mom couldn’t in the past, so recording a song was fulfilling her dream. Also, sharing it with such a heartfelt and special ABBA song was wonderful.”

Finally, Nicolás expressed: “Singing with my family has a double value. When I was younger, maybe I was more prejudiced about that, one is canchero and wants to separate a little from what the brothers do. So, I made music from a different style, hard rock, and I felt a little further away from the style that my sisters played, although I loved it and always went to see them. It’s been different for a while now, I’m also older, and I see how magical it is to share that. Singing with them seems so beautiful to me that I say yes, even if it’s to perform ‘rice pudding’ (laughs), because I know I’m going to have a good time. For me, recording this song was a wonderful experience, especially with my old lady, who, more than humming and playing at family gatherings, had never sung with us. It was very magical!”