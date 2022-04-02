emotional well-being Mental health apps drive millions and aim higher

shutterstock

Glorify, an application that allows Christians to make reflections, guided meditations, prayers and readings of biblical passages, has just announced the raising of a new contribution of US$40 million. The series B round was led by SoftBank Latin America Fund. In December, the app had announced the raising of another investment of US$40 million to consolidate in Latin America, led by the a16z fund, and accompanied by SoftBank Latin America Fund and K5 Global, in addition to North American celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Michael Ovitz, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo, the founders of Candy Crush, among others. In total, Glorify already has US$84.6 million of capital raised in the market since its launch in 2020.

This case is just one more that shows how the market for mental health and emotional well-being applications is in full expansion. Investment in the sector soared 138% in 2021, reaching US$5.5 billion, roughly five times more than in 2018, according to data from CB Insights.

More and more companies in this segment are attracting investments interested in highly scalable products for a problem that they detect on the boil: almost one billion people worldwide suffer from a mental health disorder, however, more than 70% of people do not have access to the care they need.

In addition, the improvement of well-being in this field has economic benefits. Pre-pandemic estimates indicate that poor mental health costs the global economy $2.5 billion per year in terms of lost consumer spending. The World Health Organization further estimates that lost work productivity due to depression and anxiety costs the global economy $1 billion.

The data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened this aspect of health and has triggered a decline in well-being, with a dramatic increase in depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress symptoms and stress.

In part, the hot market for this type of applications and platforms is due to the fact that many corporations recognize the importance of taking care of this central aspect among their collaborators and seek solutions that can help them along the way.

Lyra Health, an online platform for innovative mental health solutions for companies, received financing for US$235 million in 2021. Dragoneer led the round and was joined by Salesforce Ventures and Coatue. Among the same style of online signatures is Modern Health, which closed a series D of US$74 million with which it has raised more than US$170 million in less than two years. Ginger, whose solution is used by the likes of ViacomCBS, Delta Air and Sephora, announced a US$100 million Series E led by funds managed by Blackstone Growth, thus acquiring a US$220 million valuation.

Data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the mental health of many people and triggered a decline in well-being, with a dramatic increase in depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress symptoms and stress

On the people side, the demand for the average use of mental and emotional health applications in 2021 (from January to April) grew 54% in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, a growth of 130 was registered % of the average use throughout 2020 according to figures from Gympass, a regional corporate wellness platform that encourages people to feel good in an integral way (with physical, nutritional, mental and emotional activities)

Gympass itself raised $220 million in a recent investment round reaching a total valuation of $2.2 billion. Softbank, General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital are among his investors.

“Much like the hybrid work model adopted by many companies due to the pandemic, we are seeing a similar trend with regards to fitness and wellness activities. We saw firsthand that this is a change that will continue into the future and we look forward to expanding our reach and services,” says Gympass co-founder and CEO Cesar Carvalho.

“If we go by the data, mental health problems such as stress, anxiety, burnout and depression will be the main cause of disability in the world in 2030”, emphasizes Patricio Jutard, general partner of the investment fund Newtopia and co-founder of the unicorn Mural. From the bottom they emphasize that they invest in projects that seek to solve the great challenges that the region has. “We see health and well-being as one of them, especially mental health related to the world of work,” they point out.

The fund has already invested, for example, in Yerbo and Pura Mente. Yerbo is a platform that allows work teams to measure, track and obtain science-based wellness recommendations to prevent burnout. Pura Mente is a meditation app with more than half a million downloads.

A boom that diversifies

The boom in apps related to improving mental health and wellness is unprecedented: Deloitte Global predicts that global spending on mobile mental health apps will reach nearly $500 million by 2022, considering growth of 32% (from $203 million to US$269 million) from the first ten months of 2019 to the same period of 2020.

From the point of view of the end user, the pandemic was the trigger to consolidate the success of free or low-cost emotional and mental well-being applications such as the established Calm, Headspace or Meditopia. Among its benefits are the fact that they are easy to access and integrate into daily habits and provide a pleasant experience by promoting the practice of mindfulness and meditation as a way to combat anxiety and depression.

It is also necessary to clarify that they are not a replacement for professional mental health treatment nor, in many cases, do they have a scientific endorsement behind them. The merit of this phenomenon, however, is having opened the conversation on mental health with fewer taboos and more democratically.

Many of the startup of a new wave of these applications are betting on diversifying their services with medical and scientific credentials, which allow them to offer health services of greater scope with professional, proven and rigorous support.

Cerebral, for example, is a mental health subscription service that provides clients with ongoing access to online care and medication management for a monthly fee. It treats conditions including anxiety, depression, insomnia, postpartum and menopausal depression among others and raised $300 million in a Series C round in December, raising its valuation to $4.8 billion. Learn to Live, which offers digital cognitive behavioral therapy combined with medical support, announced a substantial but undisclosed funding round led by Concord Health Partners. WorkIt Health offers virtual services for alcohol and substance use treatment and raised $118 million in an October funding round that included participation from CVS Health Ventures and the BCBS Venture Fund.

The strong growth of the market points to a significant unmet need: mental health apps can be an outlet for those who cannot access traditional care, or who would not seek it, as well as for people who use them to complement other therapeutic methods. . The future for this business may lie in offering disruptive services to win new niches as well as allowing companies to redouble their corporate social responsibility efforts and increase the well-being and health of their talent.