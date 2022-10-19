Emotional well-being of employees: from words to deed – RRHH Press

In colloquial language there is a very graphic expression to talk about the opportunity of things, that is, the importance of these happening when they have to happen, and not before or after. The expression is none other than “The day passed, the pilgrimage passed”.

It means something like in life there are certain matters that cannot be latesince there is a precise moment to deal with them and then it no longer makes sense to act.





Well, in ifeel we know that this is just what does not have to happen when we talk about promoting mental health in the workplace.

When it is considered that workplace well-being is a matter of a day – for example, in the context of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on October 10 – and the demands are not translated into actions, It is not useful for the employees or the organization.

The good news is, when it comes to promoting employee wellness, we’re always on a pilgrimage, because it is never too late to start acting. In other words, it is always the best time to make effective decisions about corporate wellness and every day is a good day to implement them, making life easier for employees and increasing their commitment to the company.

Beyond the folkloric references and metaphors about some Human Resources strategies, we want to draw your attention to the underlying question: after a day, a week or whatever time it is, after you too have celebrated World Human Resources Day Mental health, Have you stayed in the vindication or have you started?

In this sense, We invite you to reflect on the specific decisions you have made to take care of your own well-being, or of the team you are in charge of.. What ideas have you all come up with to promote a good work environment and improve the experience of all employees? What healthy habits have you started to acquire in the day-to-day work of the office? In short, what do you need to do or change to function better as a company without neglecting the personal part?

If the answer to these questions is that, after the day, what came were the usual routines because day to day eats us up, because what is urgent always comes before what is important, because we would love to improve our well-being but we don’t know how do it…then we are facing a major corporate problem. Basically because what is not in the direction of caring for the employees is not in the direction of caring for the company’s results.

Although in the short term everything seems to be going well and is not noticed, it is a problem that can end up exploding in the corporate face in the form of poor performance in the medium term, sick leave due to mental health problems, conflicts within the team or flight (avoidable) of talent.

The good news is that it is an organizational problem that has a solution: expert advice from professionals, through a wellness service for companieswhich allows the implementation of a true strategy of emotional well-being.

It is these types of strategies that, properly applied and evaluated, end up improving the lives and productivity of all employees.

In the end it is a question of coherence between philosophy and actionsince it is not very effective that the psychosocial risk factors that threaten the progress of a company are cushioned by themselves, as if it were enough to think about them one day a year and then stop dealing with them.

It is better to do it every day, in an orderly and systematic way, to arrive at the next pilgrimage with the homework done and the staff in an adequate magazine state.

Rafael San Roman