Emotional well-being of university students supported by technology and “data use”

Admission to higher education often means an important process of adaptation in the lives of students. If the radical changes are added to this and, therefore, the effects due to the health crisis due to COVID-19 and the “new normal” for the student community, the scenario becomes even more difficult.

From there, learning models underwent a worldwide transformation from classrooms to virtual systems -today already hybrid-. And, although there are several studies from the 60s and 70s in relation to the impact of a comprehensive follow-up of the student that includes physical, emotional and social aspects, in addition to academic aspects, it has not been until now when the support methods for the student welfare have evolved rapidly. “The pandemic was one of the key moments in promoting higher education institutions’ shift in focus from ‘student success’ to ‘student wellness,’ as it became clear that academic success goes beyond the classroom. classes (face-to-face or virtual)”, says José Luis Moreno, Product Director of Ellucian, a world leader in the development of technologies for the management of higher education.

The forced virtualization drastically changed the plans and processes that each institution had in relation to the management of student welfare, which, of course, were based on personal communication and “face-to-face” interaction. A worrying situation when various studies at the national level indicate that more than 70% of students feel that their emotional well-being has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

So, in increasingly hybrid learning environments, how is it possible to identify those students who need more support? That’s where the data comes in.

Using data for emotional well-being

The Ellucian expert explains that most aspects of a student’s well-being can be identified either quantitatively or qualitatively. Both sources of information can be coupled to a formula that allows identifying states of emotional well-being and alerting the institution when there are red flags in a student.

“Making effective use of the information to identify behaviors or trends, as well as relying on historical data, allows the student to be followed up from the moment he establishes his first contact with the institution, significantly increasing the possibility of supporting him and ensuring his comprehensive well-being,” he comments. Louis Moreno.

From Ellucian they exemplify some data sources that help institutions to support and improve student emotional well-being. In the case of “Student performance and interaction” by analyzing data such as grades, average, class attendance, enrollment in extracurricular workshops, among others, institutions can raise alerts and allocate resources and academic support plans to students who require it. . Let us not forget that close to 40% of students in the region indicate that the context of the pandemic negatively affected their academic performance.

On the other hand, in terms of “Financial Information” data such as payment status, financial aid situation, application for scholarships, student benefits, among others, higher education communities can not only guide students in the application process to benefits, but also allows them to collect information to provide them with the necessary help without their economic situation affecting their performance, socio-emotional well-being, and even leading to possible academic desertion. “In the context of the pandemic, a significant number of households suffered some adverse event in their family nucleus, highlighting the decrease in income. And it is proven that financial concerns create significant obstacles for students and their educational process”, points out the Ellucian expert.

