Emotional well-being within companies

The idea of ​​being able to enjoy our daily work has become, over the years, an ideal of luxury for those lucky enough to spend their time doing what they love. However, the new times of change breathe other airs in which nonconformity has taken over professionals.

And it is that, today, most of us seek fulfillment in our professional life and to be able to feel satisfaction with what we do and with the results we obtain. For this, feeling good within the professional environment is essential, accompanied by an invaluable emotional well-being.

Work, beyond a source of income

Giving meaning to our work so that it becomes more than just a source of income is the challenge for any self-respecting organization in the current scenario. Thus, Sandra Plaza, head of employee experience in the HR area of ​​GDanalyzes why it is important to translate what is understood as emotional well-being.

“I think it is important to differentiate the concept of happiness to translate it and put it as a real objective.” For Plaza, one cannot yearn, from a company, for make people happy. “What we can do is work with the objective of facilitating Professional Well-being”, he points out.

In this sense, the HR manager gives the keys on how to be satisfied with our work. What in psychology is called eudaimonic well-being (the good devil that pushes us to improve and personal achievement) tries to facilitate that feeling of achievement in the professional field.

“Well-being will be, in a short period of time, a true luxury” highlights Sandra Plaza. For this reason, apart from medical therapies or psychologists that cost money, there is the alternative that the company itself offers you a professional environment healthy make you like a professional.

Until relatively recently, openly expressing our emotions in the workplace could be interpreted as a sign of weakness. Today we speak openly about emotions in companiesboth in internal relations and with our clients, and this is an indicator that things are changing.

This is how it stands out the recent report on ‘Emotional well-being in organisations’ by DKV Seguros, which states that “we are moving towards a vision of the worker as a ‘human being’ who thinks, but also who feels”.

When in our company we feel comfortable and we have the main needs coveredit is more difficult to take the step of leaving and therefore it is one of the keys on which the new departments are working: “I believe that companies that include employee well-being in their culture will be ahead of their competitors and it will be a factor important for incorporating and maintaining talent”.

What can the company do?

Create a optimal psychological environment where emotional well-being is enhanced. The result will be a space for growth and acceleration of talent through the following parameters:

Involve employees. Observe, listen, set and personalize goals. And once this is done, reformulate and redesign our realities as an organization. Include bidirectionality’win to win’. In terms of communication, commitment or personalization of objectives within the company. Manager Training. Generational differences have always existed, only that the new ones were “apprentices” and now they are not. Now new skills come into play that leaders must have: empathy, acceptance of change, humility… Formations open to all that strengthen the social skills of work (resilience, assertiveness, time and stress management, empathy…) Project Creation that promote climate and culture from coexistence and collaboration. do it ppublic. If we do it, it must be communicated and pointed out, so that the workers internalize it and turn it into a culture. Let them know that these actions by the departments have a purpose.

Well-being, is it part of the business strategy?

Businesses exist in, affect, and are affected by communities. In this sense, the health of the collaborators is affected by the physical and social environment of the community.

According to the aforementioned report, this concept refers to the activities carried out by the organization, its specific knowledge and other physical and social resources that affect the well-being of employees and their families. Also in order to interpret a good business strategy.

For Plaza, there is no doubt: “it is a necessity”, since according to what he says, talent stays where they are cared for and that, in the new labor ecosystems where there are unpredictable environments that need committed employees, care for the experience and well-being of the employee is a differential area that not all organizations have and that is more in demand today.

“The question is no longer how much am I going to charge” highlights the head of HR, but now the main concern lies in the royal welfare that will provide them with a job, based on conciliation, telecommuting or flexible remuneration (emotional salary).

“There is a lot of work ahead” he concludes, but at the same time he acknowledges that you have to be patient because results are not immediate. It is useless to implement these projects if nothing changes in the internal organization of the departments.