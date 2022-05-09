Health

Emotional wellness clinic offers online appointments at any time of the day

Cuca Suárez, founder and director of Therapeutic Process

Kokoro Bienestar, a Costa Rican company dedicated to providing emotional well-being services, recently joined the work team of the Spanish clinic Proceso Terapéutico.

Through this new ally located in Costa Rica, it is intended to provide emergency therapeutic processes to thousands of people in Latin America. For this, its online platform will be essential, since its telematic service makes it possible to have emotional support 24 hours a day.

“Our work is based on a cognitive-behavioral approach and through the use of third-generation therapies such as Mindfulness and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy,” he explained. Cuca Suarezfounder and director of Process Therapeutic.

For its part, Irene Zamora, from Kokoro Bienestar, explained: There is nothing more effective than having access to professionals who actively and consciously listen when needed. This is a step beyond phone support; a revolution within the emotional realm”.

Crossing the barrier of face-to-face consultation

Irene Zamora, Kokoro Wellness

With the Covid-19 pandemic and all that it implied -such as confinement-, Suarez He understood that it was time to go beyond the barrier of face-to-face consultation and share his knowledge to whoever needed it, regardless of where in the world they were.

As a result of the situation, Proceso Terapéutico has been formulating its business plan for two years, in which it has consolidated its human team with more than 20 professionals available on the online platform and seven in the face-to-face clinic.

DOCTORALIA, the leading application to help patients, supports the virtual tool of the Spanish clinic. This space allows patients to book their appointment in person or online, they can even mark it as “urgent”.

The clinic’s experts assure that it is not a conventional therapy session, but rather a direct link with professionals who provide support at the moment of crisis that they are going through.

