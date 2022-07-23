Emperors, scandals and hotels with ‘overbooking’ in the delicious Capri

At first there were only goats. Later the emperor Tiberius arrived. After a few centuries, Oscar Wilde would do it in the company of his cursed loves. And finally those North Americans who are so enthusiastic about everything Italian that they land in Fiumicino and believe they are already in seventh heaven, stuck their legs out with their modern Samsonite suitcases. This summer, San Pedro has hung the complete sign in that sky made of slopes and legends, myths and scandals, pebble beaches and giardinos of lemon trees and sapore di sale, sapore di mare plus chic of Italy which is the island of Capri.

Capri, what is your magic? The Mediterranean has 167 islands, but extraordinary creatures, legends, mysteries, conspiracies, blue caves and rocky precipices, adventures and misadventures of characters that have made us dream are mixed in none like this one. It is surprising that all this fits on an island of only 17 kilometers of perimeter that owes its name to its first and for a long time only inhabitants: the goats. Yes, those little animals so unglamorous, hard to relate to a priori with the island chic par excellence, but the only species capable of living in this steep and abrupt geography. In this Capri and Monaco have something in common: at first there were only goats, then came the jet set.

One of the characteristic boats of CapriGTRES

Capri has infinitely more pedigree and less concrete than the small principality of the Grimaldi, fortunately. It was Homer who put the rugged little island of the Tyrian Sea in history with a capital C, by including its waters and cliffs, those rocky peaks that rise from the sea like gigantic petras mushrooms, in the Odyssey. Thanks to the great Greek poet, sirens appeared alongside the goats, those mythological beings that tempted Ulysses from these blue depths. Capri has a curious tempting component for literary heroes and for real characters. Emperor Tiberius decided to leave Rome and made Capri his official residence for the last ten years of his life. between 27 and 37 AD, it is not known whether to flee from the heatwave or from Caligula. Dog days, Caligula… who cares! The point is to end up in Capri.

Since then, figures of all walks of life have sought refuge on the island, more or less temporarily or permanently, who in more than one case have been feeding a certain poster of a luxurious and lustful island. Oscar Wilde arrived accompanied by his young lover Bosie; the all-powerful industrial heir Krupp, from whom one of the most beautiful and winding streets in the entire Mediterranean takes its name, was involved in a terrible scandal, real and invented, which makes up one of the most tragic and mysterious episodes of the saga of the kings of steel. Even Lenin and Neruda spent time on the Amalfi island. the years of the sweet life they brought Jackie Onassis, Sofía Loren, Clark Gable, María Callas… Then Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez, Paul Allen, Julia Roberts… would come.

Piazza Umberto, CapriGTRES

Capri is a classic above fashion. Many of them rent houses on the island, their presence goes unnoticed, or they anchor their yachts near the cliffs. They can be found in the fancy shops of Via Camarelle, trying to be “normal people” on the square or having a negroni at the Hotel Quisisana, the great dame of the island, which opened its doors almost 150 years ago as a hospital. “Here she heals” is what her name means. In Italian everything sounds much better. In Italy one is cured of almost all the ills of the soul. Especially, in Capri.

Vicki recommends

The first piece of advice, to be quite frank, is avoid Capri during the months of July and August. Unless, of course, you arrive at the islet in our beloved 50-meter-long sailboat. Yes, the same one we went to the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with the other day. And although the idea of ​​anchoring it next to the cliffs is extremely tempting, be careful, because you may wake up surrounded by a small flotilla of boats of all kinds whose creatures are nothing like that Adonis in a white bathing suit who starred in this sensational place the Dolce and Gabbana’s famous campaign for Light Blue Eau Intense.

JK Palace HotelTony Gigov

If you have no choice but to go in the summer and you don’t have a boat (or better yet, friends to invite you to theirs), don’t leave your wonderful hotel unless a fire breaks out. Creature of God, where will you be better than playing sweet far niente in a hostel for which you will have to pay at least 1,000 euros per night? And that, if you are lucky enough to find accommodation this summer. JK Place, the most chicexclusive and elegant of the island (at least while awaiting the opening of Oetker’s new star, La Palma), it does not have a single room available until October, with an average price of more than 2,500 euros per night. The legendary Quisisana, more or less the same. In it you can play tennis on one of the few courts on the island. He doesn’t forget to buy a white polo shirt with his tennis club crest to show off at the Real Club de Golf de Sotogrande.

Tiberius Palace

another classic, the Tiberio Palace, has that charming air of a classic Italian grand hotel, delicious decadence with views of paradise where this season you can buy sandals with the hotel’s coat of arms engraved on the impeccable leather crafted by hand by Canfora, the island’s legendary artisan shoe store that Jackie Kennedy made fashionable throughout the world. The best thing about Tiberio Palace is listening to its pianist, one of those who still wear a white jacket from tuxedoready to unleash all the Italian melodic artillery to make you dream while you contemplate the coast and think of Homer’s sirens or Dolce and Gabbana models. Salt flavor. sea ​​flavor. To tell the truth, Saint Peter, I hope the seventh heaven is very similar to all this.