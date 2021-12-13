Empires is a blockchain-based play-to-earn Survival MMO – Nerd4.life

Tech

Empires is a blockchain-based play-to-earn Survival MMO

Kim Lee
Ember Entertainment and Gala Games announced The Walking Dead: Empires a multiplayer survival game set in the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead based on Blockchain and with play-to-earn elements.

The game was announced during the recent Galaverse event and is described as a cross-play Survival MMORPG (however, only the version confirmed on the official Ember Entertainment website at the moment) with isometric view where players must develop and upgrade their own outpost. , gather supplies and defend against the threat posed by zombies and humans, all with the ability to collaborate with other players. In The Walking Dead: Empires should also feature various characters from the famous original comic series, for example in the trailer above we see Michonne.

The virtual land (Dead Claim) on which the outposts, the characters and all the other elements obtained by the players are built will actually be in the possession of the players thanks to the now well-established blockchain-based system that is becoming increasingly popular in the videogame market. In particular, players will be able to purchase new virtual land in advance before they are added to the game via the official website, reachable at this address.

Staying on the subject, just yesterday also 22Cans, the Peter Molyneux studio announced Legacy, a multiplayer management software in which players can start their own business, buy virtual land and earn a new cryptocurrency, the LegacyCoin.

