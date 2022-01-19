employee reactions after the takeover by Microsoft

The mega acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft obviously made not only the gamers public but also the employees of the company talk a lot, for the occasion Jason Schreier collected some testimonies on the sensations emerged after the announcement of the new ownership.

The Bloomberg reporter (formerly Kotaku) makes it known that he has heard some of his contacts within Activision Blizzard, in general the employees seem to be happy and certainly optimistic about a change at the top, hoping that this will lead to a change in the work culture at Activision, based on the positive model of some Microsoft-owned studios.

Activision and Microsoft seem to have very specific plans at the end of the transaction (which could end no earlier than June 2023) all of the company’s operations will be headed by Phil Spencer (President of the new Microsoft Gaming group) while Bobby Kotick will no longer be CEO of Activision.

The treatment reserved for Kotick seems to have ignited the spirits within the company, according to a Bloomberg report, Bobby will continue as said to lead Activision in the role of CEO until the acquisition is concluded, only at that point will it be free to leave and in any case apparently will enjoy one quite substantial severance pay in excess of $ 350 million.