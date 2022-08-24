Employee reveals that Chipotle charges $4 to refill a glass of soda that costs $0.02

From their questionable working conditions or poor hygienic practices, to the alteration of ingredients or the discarding of food in good condition; now the best kept secrets of the fast food industry are exposed massively and periodically by TikTok users.

Chipotle’s sign hangs outside the restaurant chain in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

It is not a surprise to anyone. A good portion of the employees at these restaurants are young adults or part of the Gen Z segment, many of whom apply to jobs that do not require experience to save money during the summer. And they are basically the most prolific on TikTok.

This generation is characterized by being born in a digitalized world, is hyperconnected and tends to display their creativity on the Internet, create their own content and strengthen a network of followers. It also advocates publicly denouncing what they consider toxic or harmful in their work environments.

Chipotle under controversy for a TikTok

A video that has already accumulated more than 1.1 million views on the platform made headlines this week for showing how Chipotle, the Mexican food franchise based in Los Angeles and around 3,000 locations in the United States, charges $4 for a glass of soda that it reportedly costs the company just $0.02.

The story was revealed firsthand by a young Bay Area employee in San Francisco, California.

Ria, 16 (@daddyria12) posted a TikTok on August 19 where she says: “Me, when I see a customer refilling water glasses with soda, knowing that it costs the company 2 cents and we charge almost $4”.

In the background you can hear the fragment of a song by Ariana Grande that accompanies the sketch of a carefree Ria: “If you want it, take it” (if you want it, take it), from the song “Break Free”.

“If you haven’t done it yourself, you’ve definitely seen others take drinking water cups from dispensers and fill them with carbonated beverages that cost more,” DailyDot reported.

Long story short, Ria confessed that she looks the other way when customers do that. And in the comments people had a lot to say about it. Many confirmed that they do, in fact, refill their glasses “all the time” without being seen.

“I feel like we should all collectively agree that we don’t care when people steal from our corporate jobs,” one user wrote. “Well, when they charge $15 for a salad, of course I’m going to get free soda,” added another.

While one said that filling water glasses with other beverages and not being a problem is like an “unspoken agreement” between them and Chipotle workers, “some of you guys act like I’m going to go out on your paycheck personally.” .

soda machine Photo: Getty Images

“Once the cashier made me pay after she caught me putting soda in my water glass,” said one person in the comment box. “I was immediately yelled at at Chipotle for doing this… to say I was traumatized would be an understatement,” they added.

According to an article in the specialized magazine Mashed, most soft drinks are sold with a profit margin of up to 90%. “The high profit margins on soft drinks are one of the reasons that fast food restaurants can afford to offer cheap options such as dollar menus,” the report says.

The latest “scandal” on Wendy’s TikTok

Also last week, video of a Wendy’s employee exposing some concerning unsanitary conditions, including a moldy stove, inside the store, went viral. His video also gained almost 1 million views.

In the original video, Jose G. Martinez Jr. (@happyweed6981) allegedly shows behind the scenes of the kitchen at the fast food joint in St. Petersburg, Florida. “This is what they have been eating,” he said in the footage.

The camera pans over what appear to be patches of green and white mold scattered across the stove. “They don’t know how to clean this shit *properly,” she says.

