Employees fleeing Microsoft:

Microsoft lost about 100 employees in its augmented reality division last year. And many of these have left to get into Half, the colossus of Mark Zuckerberg, taking advantage of the strong demand to get even fucking wage increases.

To describe the war of the metaverse is the Wall Street Journal, pointing out how Microsoft it is not the only one to contend with the growing appetite of experts and talents of Half. Also Apple in fact it is losing employees to Half.

The news confirms that the metaverse is the technology sector of the moment. Several experts argue that 2022 will be remembered just as the year of this technology. The figures involved are relevant. According to an estimate of Goldman Sachs about 1.350 billion dollars in the next few years will be invested in the development of virtual worlds.

Virtual worlds which, it is important to underline, already exist. A successful example is Decentraland which offers the opportunity to make digital real estate investments in the form of Nft (non fungible token). Or The Sandbox where one virtual yacht was paid a whopping 65 thousand dollars.

The future of the internet is it destined to be dominated by the metaverse? The so-called web 3.0 based on blockchain will inevitably be linked to the development of the worlds of virtual reality? On this point, the experts are divided. There blockchain is certainly destined to play a central role but the development of the internet could be very different from metaverse and definitely more democratic (go to the article).