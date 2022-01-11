Tech

Employees fleeing Microsoft:

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read

Microsoft lost about 100 employees in its augmented reality division last year. And many of these have left to get into Half, the colossus of Mark Zuckerberg, taking advantage of the strong demand to get even fucking wage increases.

To describe the war of the metaverse is the Wall Street Journal, pointing out how Microsoft it is not the only one to contend with the growing appetite of experts and talents of Half. Also Apple in fact it is losing employees to Half.

The news confirms that the metaverse is the technology sector of the moment. Several experts argue that 2022 will be remembered just as the year of this technology. The figures involved are relevant. According to an estimate of Goldman Sachs about 1.350 billion dollars in the next few years will be invested in the development of virtual worlds.

Virtual worlds which, it is important to underline, already exist. A successful example is Decentraland which offers the opportunity to make digital real estate investments in the form of Nft (non fungible token). Or The Sandbox where one virtual yacht was paid a whopping 65 thousand dollars.

The future of the internet is it destined to be dominated by the metaverse? The so-called web 3.0 based on blockchain will inevitably be linked to the development of the worlds of virtual reality? On this point, the experts are divided. There blockchain is certainly destined to play a central role but the development of the internet could be very different from metaverse and definitely more democratic (go to the article).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Series X / S and Xbox 360 games at 4K and 60fps: DF incenses FPS Boost

November 28, 2021

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will include an unexpected game mode

October 31, 2021

the exclusive PS5 console appeared on the Microsoft Store – Nerd4.life

November 15, 2021

Metroid Dread is updated to version 1.0.2 with the new patch – Nerd4.life

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button