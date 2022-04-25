Employees leave Facebook: “Mark Zuckerberg spends his time talking about the metaverse” | Goal | Technology

It is no secret to anyone that after the announcement of the metaverse, mark zuckerberg He has hardly been seen to talk about anything else in public (apart from his trials). Well, despite the fact that this seems to be the main approach that Facebook (now Meta) has adopted for the future, millions of people are not interested in this, and the same situation would be experienced behind closed doors.

mark zuckerberg announced the metaverse with great fanfare during 2021, and it is already the latest controversial topic adjacent to the future of the tech industry. It is a virtual environment in which all human beings can interact and carry out daily tasks, not only for leisure, but also to produce, develop and even acquire and buy digital goods. Well, it seems that not all points of view within Facebook agree with your need.

Mark Zuckerberg himself, CEO of Facebook (now called Meta), is one of the staunchest defenders and believers of this idea. Even so, it has not been easy, not even for him, to convince everyone of its benefits, not even for those who are helping him to shape it.

YOU CAN SEE: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: how to find your first publication or post?

The problem of the metaverse

Despite its controversy, many experts agree that the very problematic nature of the metaverse is not something too strange. The same thing happened 20 or 30 years ago with the birth of the internet, and the same thing happened 120 years ago with the so-called ‘new decadence’ caused by the technology of the 20th century.

In the early years of the internet, many predictions appeared that predicted a more dangerous future than the one we live in now. Still, neither those for nor against could even closely predict what was to come.

The position of Mark Zuckerberg vs. facebook stance

Zuckerberg’s goal with the metaverse is clear: he wants Facebook to be one of the pioneering companies in this field (so much so that he changed his name), but this has earned him that many of his workers disagree with him, and others, according to reports, even decide to leave his company.

According to information from Business Insider, many Meta employees are “fed up” with the “newfound obsession and chaos that has been created within the company.”

An executive who recently left the company revealed to said portal that “ the only thing mark zuckerberg talks about is the metaverse ”. The workers are not the only critics of the vision of the entrepreneur, there are also among the investors.

According to specialized technology portals, what is happening in Meta would correspond to a identity crisis similar to what happened with Yahoo a couple of years ago. Many are excited about the future, yet confused by the sudden change in strategy.

Mark Zuckerberg himself revealed, at the beginning of 2022, that “although the direction is clear, the path of Meta is not completely defined”. Meta shares have fallen as much as 60% since Facebook changed its name.

YOU CAN SEE: Not Interested: Teens Not Attracted To The Metaverse, Survey Reveals

Teenagers are not interested in the metaverse, according to survey

A recent survey reveals a very different reality. Much of the generation Z they are apathetic to the whole concept of a virtual world in general (not just Facebook) and many of them are not even thinking of getting a VR headset now or in the near future. TikTok, for its part, does have wide popularity.

The survey was carried out by the financial firm Piper Sandlerwhich carries out a research project twice a year focused on what is considered the generation Z either centennials (digital natives born after 1997 or 2000).

The firm interviewed a total of 7,100 adolescents about different topics, among which the metaverse was present. 50% confessed have little or no interest in buying a virtual reality device that allows them to access the paradigm.