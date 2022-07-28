Employees look for health plans to improve their family well-being — Inese

Employees value, increasingly, that companies offer toppings specialized in the family health and in the mental health. This data has been extracted from the study Cigna 360 Wellbeing‘, in which it can also be verified that «98% of the workers consider it important to have time to take care and enjoy your family and thus prevent stressful situations that may affect their mental health».

One of the reasons employees experience higher levels of stress is because work and personal life are no longer separate and they have to deal with both worlds at once. That is why now, “they are looking for health plans that help them improve their family, mental and emotional well-being to find that balance again.

Ana Sánchez, the company’s HR Manager, stresses that “the programs that valued the Health based solely on company medical examinations, today it is necessary to set up a well-structured wellness plan and executed in line with the specific needs of workers at all levels, giving way and importance to mental health».

To achieve this, the insurer proposes a series of keys, among which are: letting out the most human side; look for the origin to reach solutions; or dampen the ‘always on” effect.