Employment exchange for MIR of Family and Pediatrics: what is it like?

Ricardo Herreros Tobías, director of Human Resources of the Rioja Health Service.

The Human Resources Department of the Riojan Health Service (Seris) has published the resolution creating a temporary employment listings addressed to resident interim staff last year, with a view to meeting the demand for Family and Community Medicine as well as Pediatrics in the region.

The new employment exchange seeks to favor the appointment of health professionals who complete their training, in the event that there are no candidates available in the temporary employment listings of the requested categories. Thus, as long as the employment lists are empty, the last year MIR who finish their training in May, will be able to register for these offers.

The designation of temporary employment positions will be processed according to the Average grade of the last three years of residence. In the event of a tie between several candidates, the Seris will attend to the order number obtained in the national call for the test to carry out the residency.

What categories does the Seris summon for the MIR?

As stated in the resolution published in the Official Gazette of La Rioja, the temporary job offers They are intended to cover the categories of Family Physician in Primary Care Teams, Health Emergency Physician and Area Pediatrics.

Residents who are developing the last school year of the training program in the specialties of Family Physician, Health Emergency Physician and Area Pediatrics.

This call will remain open until next May 1, interested parties can send their requests through an instance addressed to the Human Resources Department of the Seris.