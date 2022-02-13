Empoli – Cagliari: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live EMPOLI-CAGLIARI 1-1 with us, see you in the next round of Serie A TIM.17:02

Empoli and Cagliari win one point each after a match that went live in the second half, in fact in the first part of the match time was lost for the referee change as Dionisi left the direction of the match to the fourth official Marini due to injury. The home team’s goal was scored by Pinamonti in the first half, while in the 84th minute, so in the final minutes, Mazzarri’s team tied the tie with Pavoletti who had just entered.17:02

90 ‘+ 8’ End of the match of EMPOLI-CAGLIARI 1-1. One point each for both teams.17:01

90 ‘+ 3’ Cagliari tries to come forward to even look for the winning goal, but Empoli, which appears tired, closes all the spaces.16:57

90 ‘ The referee Marini grants 7 minutes of recovery before the end of the match.16:54

89 ‘ Żurkowski comes out, Ismajli enters. Fourth substitution for Empoli.16:53

89 ‘ Bajrami exits, Verre enters. Third substitution for Empoli.16:53

87 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Another cross by Gaston Pereiro from the right with Pavoletti who places it right, directing the ball to the far post, a conclusion that comes out just wide.16:51

84 ‘ GOAL! Empoli-CAGLIARI 1-1! Network of Leonardo Pavoletti. Cross from the right by Gaston Pereiro, a series of hitting and retaking in the Empoli area, with Pavoletti who finds the ball in front of the goal and puts in a stone’s throw from Vicario. Look at the player’s card Leonardo Pavoletti16:49

80 ‘ Mazzarri inserts all the forwards available, so Keita and Pavoletti join Joao Pedro and Gaston Pereiro.16:48

79 ‘ Marin exits, Pavoletti enters. Fifth and last substitution for Cagliari.16:43

79 ‘ Bellanova exits, Keita Baldé enters. Fourth substitution for Cagliari.16:43

78 ‘ Mazzarri’s team now sets the offensive maneuver, with Empoli waiting. The rossoblù try to make themselves dangerous.16:42

75 ‘ Bandinelli exits, Benassi enters. Second substitution for Empoli.16:39

74 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Dalbert on the left serves from behind Altare who arrives at the first intention shot and Vicario in diving rejects for a corner. Rossoblù close to equalization.16:37

71 ‘ WARNED Marin! The Cagliari midfielder kicks Parisi from behind and takes the yellow.16:34

68 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Rimpallo in the Empoli area with Bellanova shooting on the fly finding the deviation for the corner.16:32

65 ‘ Cutrone exits, Henderson enters. First substitution for Empoli.16:29

65 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Pinamonti on the ground, Stojanovic quickly beats the free-kick by serving the insertion of Bandinelli who shoots, but Cragno is very good at deflecting the shot.16:29

62 ‘ Excellent opportunity for Empoli with Zurkowski looking for the first shot after a cross, but Dalbert blocks it for a corner. Play stopped and VAR checked for an alleged handball by Goldaniga, but the referee Marini whistled a foul on offense because Cutrone was offside.16:35

59 ‘ Obert exits, Ceppitelli enters. Third substitution for Cagliari.16:23

59 ‘ Lykogiannis exits, Baselli enters. Second substitution for Cagliari.16:22

54 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Mazzarri’s team now believes in it, again with Gaston Pereiro who enters the area from the right and places him at the far post finding an excellent save from Vicario who sends for a corner.16:21

50 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Gaston Pereiro tries from outside the box with a nice right-footed shot that ends just outside, the rossoblù striker recovered the ball from a defensive error by Empoli.16:14

49 ‘ The recovery starts with Andreazzoli’s team under pressure on Cagliari trying to get out of their own half to reach a draw. Attentive hosts in cover.16:13

45 ‘ The second half of EMPOLI-CAGLIARI 1-0 begins. First ball played by the guests.16:09

The match between Empoli and Cagliari struggles to mesh due to the various injuries in the first minutes. At 15 ‘the referee Dionisi is unable to continue due to injury so the fourth man Marini takes his place, while at 26’ it is Lovato who leaves the field due to muscle problems. The Azzurri create a game, but Cagliari defends themselves with order and attacks without being able to be dangerous. At 38 ‘a very fast counterattack by Bajrami unleashes Pinamonti’s goal of advantage.15:53

45 ‘+ 7’ End of the first half of EMPOLI-CAGLIARI 1-0. Andreazzoli’s team in the lead at Castellani.15:53

45 ‘+ 5’ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Bajrami receives outside the area, the number 10 turns and ends directly on goal with Cragno who deflects with some difficulty for a corner.15:51

45 ‘+ 3’ Cross from the right of Empoli for the header of Pinamonti who turns, but does not find the door sending out.15:50

45 ‘ The referee Marini concedes 7 minutes of recovery before the break. We remember the abundant recovery for the injury of the referee Dionisi in the 15 ‘.15:46

43 ‘ Cagliari is now looking for a reaction, but Empoli is well closed in their own half, preventing their opponents from advancing towards their own area.15:46

40 ‘ WARNED João Pedro! The Cagliari striker stops Zurkowski’s restart from behind.15:41

39 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Hosts who immediately seek the double with Asslani who frees the shot finding an excellent response from Cragno for a corner.15:41

38 ‘ GOAL! EMPOLI-Cagliari 1-0! Network of Andrea Pinamonti. Fast counterattack of Empoli with Bajrami who reaches the edge of the area and serves on the insertion Pinamonti who controls with the left-handed and scores with the right. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Pinamonti15:40

36 ‘ Cagliari wrong setting, so Pinamonti recovers the ball at the limit giving it to Bajrami who tries to cross from the right but sends out.15:37

36 ‘ Again Parisi who focuses from the left and tries the conclusion with the right, with Cragno blocking without problems.15:37

34 ‘ Empoli tries again with Zurkowski’s shot that is rejected by a defender, then again Parisi at the conclusion that is deflected for a corner.15:35

32 ‘ Back pass from Altare to Cragno who misses the control and almost gives the ball to Cutrone, then the Cagliari goalkeeper puts a piece of it, stretching out to block the ball.15:33

28 ‘ Lovato exits, Altar enters. First substitution for Cagliari.15:28

26 ‘ Physical problems also for Lovato who will be forced to leave the field, bad loss for Cagliari.15:28

23 ‘ Match in a blocked phase, both teams maneuver forward, but we remain in midfield with Empoli trying to set up and Cagliari waiting for the restarts.15:27

19 ‘ After several minutes of stop, he resumes playing with Marini who has officially taken the place of Dionisi. Time that will be made up in this first half.15:23

15 ‘ REFEREE CHANGE! The referee Dionisi is forced to leave the field due to a muscle injury, in his place the fourth official Valerio Marini will referee.15:19

10 ‘ Cross in the area of ​​Bellanova for Lovato’s header that directs towards the goal, but Vicario blocks without problems15:11

6 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! First ring of the hosts with Parisi who focuses and tries the conclusion of the right, with Cragno who sends for a corner diving.15:08

1 ‘ WARNED Stojanović! Sliding intervention by the Empoli winger on Joao Pedro who was directed towards the goal.15:02

The first half of EMPOLI-CAGLIARI begins. Referee Federico Dionisi of the AIA section of L’Aquila directs the challenge.15:01

Mazzarri can count on the return of Joao Pedro who starts right away, while Keita, fresh winner with Senegal of the African Cup, sits on the bench. Gaston Pereiro will join the Italian-Brazilian in attack. 14:56

Andreazzoli fielded the Pinamonti-Cutrone couple in attack supported by Bajrami on the trocar. Asslani confirmed central in the three in the middle of the field, while Zurkowski and Bandielli are placed on the sides.14:23

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-1-4-2 for Cagliari: Cragno; Goldaniga, Lovato, Obert; Fat; Dalbert, Lykogiannis, Bellanova, Marin; Joao Pedro, Pereiro. Available: Radunovic, Zappa, Carboni, Ceppitelli, Altare, Kourfalidis, Baselli, Pavoletti, Keita Baldé, Gagliano, Aresti.14:22

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-1-2 for Empoli: Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Parisi; Bandinelli, Asllani, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Cutrone. Available: Ujkani, Fiamozzi, Tonelli, Cacace, Ismajli, Stulac, Benassi, Verre, Henderson, La Mantia, Di Francesco, Furlan.14:20

Andreazzoli’s Empoli hosts the rossoblùs coached by Mazzarri in a challenge with a view to salvation. On the one hand the hosts who are close to the goal with 30 points in the standings, while the Sardinians still at 20 and third last.14:17

Everything is ready at Castellani for Empoli-Cagliari, a match valid for the 25th matchday of Serie A TIM.14:16