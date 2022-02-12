Empoli-Cagliari, Andreazzoli’s press conference

Andreazzoli on the difference in performance between home and away

“I find it difficult to explain the different trends between home and away, it’s a question we asked ourselves and I don’t have a plausible answer, I don’t have concrete elements on which to reflect. We try to do the same things both at home and away but I believe that even at home we have shown many times that we have lost challenges undeservedly. We played outside races that we deserved to win but it didn’t happen ”.

Andreazzoli on the strengths of Cagliari

“The Cagliari numbers that interest me most are those of the last five matches, it’s a trend that mirrors a clear situation of a healthy team, from two points per game. I’m interested in healthy players, I don’t want to rush new arrivals. We do not want to hurry even if the new signings have entered well and in Bologna they played some good clips “.