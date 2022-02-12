Empoli-Cagliari, Andreazzoli’s press conference

On the eve of the championship for Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli, the coach of the Tuscan club spoke a little while ago at the press conference: on the horizon the match of the 25th matchday of Serie A 2021/22 against Cagliari scheduled for tomorrow at 15, below are the most interesting passages.
Andreazzoli on the importance of Empoli-Cagliari
“The races all have the same importance, this one is a little more important than the others. We face it with the attitude that a team that is going to face a more important goal must have, but it is the same thing that they will do. It will be a good race “.
Andreazzoli on the difference in performance between home and away
“I find it difficult to explain the different trends between home and away, it’s a question we asked ourselves and I don’t have a plausible answer, I don’t have concrete elements on which to reflect. We try to do the same things both at home and away but I believe that even at home we have shown many times that we have lost challenges undeservedly. We played outside races that we deserved to win but it didn’t happen ”.
Andreazzoli on the strengths of Cagliari
“The Cagliari numbers that interest me most are those of the last five matches, it’s a trend that mirrors a clear situation of a healthy team, from two points per game. I’m interested in healthy players, I don’t want to rush new arrivals. We do not want to hurry even if the new signings have entered well and in Bologna they played some good clips “.