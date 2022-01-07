Empoli, Felipe Anderson: “Zaccagni didn’t jump in. We were a team”

There Lazio on the day of hag is bewitched. The first game of 2022 ends in a draw, but it could have ended in many other ways. The Biancocelesti with theEmpoli they take a single point which is of little use for the run-up to fourth place. At the end of the game Felipe Anderson spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel to comment on the performance: “The leg is ok, it was just a cut, at first I thought it was deep, but I’m fine. Today we are so sorry because we entered and we conceded the two goals. We had prepared the game in another way, we were forced to chase and there was no calm to be able to decide. This hurt us. It was nice instead because we never gave up, we fought and we got this point as a team. We have overcome the various difficulties of the race together and this is positive. So many wasted opportunities? On the occasion of the crossbar I tried to shoot first, but as the defender was there immediately I tried to fix it. It would have been an important goal, but let’s look ahead“.

MENTALITY – “We must always think as a team, we must grow, give our best and be aware of our qualities. Every match in Serie A can be difficult without the right mindset. On Sunday we will go to San Siro to play for it despite their great form“.

DO IT ON ZACCAGNI – “I have not reviewed the action. I made the pass to Zaccagni, he could catch the ball, it wasn’t a lost ball. I don’t think he would have jumped if he hadn’t been touched. It is a difficult decision. We have had so many episodes in this game, we will analyze them“.

THE GOOD GAME – “Slowly, with daily work we will grow. We have to score points because we want the top of the table and losing these points at home hurts us. The game will come, we are creating a lot, we have quality to be able to play this type of football. Points are needed“.

Published 06/01