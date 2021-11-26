Empoli-Fiorentina: Andreazzoli’s conference

Empoli: Andreazzoli’s conference

“We treated it as a normal game but clearly the reference to the importance of the team we are going to face is clear. The classification says it, the proximity of the two cities Empoli and Florence, cannot pass under the radar. Then it’s a game like the others, we will have to try to impose ourselves against a team that always tries to impose itself. Days are enough to recover. We have had a problem that goes beyond, it took us a few days to remedy that annoying situation, But it seemed to me that after a couple of days the situation returned to normal “.

On the Var on call

“In my opinion it would complicate things even more. I have never questioned who uses it, but it’s not my turn to think about it, I can only hope that the race is managed fairly. The tools are for everyone, I ask that they come used. I don’t know that there is to be improved, there are the employees to decide and I trust them. But let’s face it, that the parameters are clear. I would like it to be fair, because it bothers me that similar situations are evaluated in a different. The boat has to go even, because otherwise I’m sorry. “

About Vlahovic

“You have to try to be as good as he is, the better it is. The facts show that he is an interesting guy. Where you don’t get to individuality you have to arrive with team behavior, aware of the player’s strength”.

About Bajrami

“Bajrami is coming back, we are more than happy. We are waiting for him. We must not forget that they are young guys and they must grow up. He is coming back, I see him in training, we are almost there and we wish him to accelerate as much as possible”.