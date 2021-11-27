Empoli-Fiorentina, journalist harassed on live TV by a fan – Chronicle

Empoli, 27 November 2021 – Harassed while she was doing her job outside the “Castellani” stadium. The protagonist of the episode is the journalist of Toscana Tv Greta Beccaglia, who was gathering the opinions of the fans after the defeat of the Viola at Empoli.

As can be seen in the video relaunched by the Labaro Viola website, the young journalist was speaking into the microphone outside the stadium when a man arrives behind her and – captured by the camera – reaches out to her. “I’m sorry … You can’t do this,” says Beccaglia, keeping his calm. A very bad episode that has attracted an avalanche of criticism.

“They got their hands on me, what happened is unacceptable,” says the journalist Beccaglia shortly after the episode, still shaken by the harassment she suffered.

The solidarity of the Order of Journalists

The president of the Order of Journalists Giampaolo Marchini condemns the harassment suffered by Greta Beccaglia. “A worrying episode, which took place in the days when there is maximum attention to the fight against gender violence. I called Greta to give her the solidarity of the whole Council. An episode that should not be minimized. Who was in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture, however, he invited the colleague to “not take it”. An incomprehensible attitude “.







