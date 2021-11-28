Empoli-Fiorentina shock, journalist harassed on live TV

EMPOLI (Florence) – Gruesome episode that happened yesterday, outside the Castellani Stadium, where the derby won by Empoli over Fiorentina 2-1 was played: the journalist Greta Beccaglia of Toscana Tv she was insulted and groped , live on television, while he was trying to interview some fans. The Order of Journalists of Tuscany today denounces “the very serious episode of harassment against a journalist which took place on live TV at the end of the Empoli-Fiorentina match, in the days in which the greatest attention is paid to combating violence against women“. The regional Order also “expresses full solidarity with the journalist Greta Beccaglia who was immediately contacted by the president of the Order of Journalists of Tuscany, Giampaolo Marchini“.

It also condemns those who were in the studio

The trade body also points out that “who was in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture and the molester, invited the colleague to ‘not take it’. No words of solidarity were heard towards her from the conductor“. Even with respect to this aspect of the story “The Order reiterates that the time has come stop minimizing and remember that violence against women is above all a cultural and social problem“. The conductor in the studio, Giorgio Micheletti, instead of stigmatizing the episode, invited the reporter to “don’t take it“, effectively providing a justification for a sexist and belittling act against the colleague. Only after the second episode of groping did the studio host understand the gravity of the situation and closed the connection, allowing her to”to react“.

The police are investigating

Investigations are underway by the Empoli police station to identify the man who molested Greta Beccaglia. The police are trying, through witnesses and video surveillance images, to track down the person responsible for the harassment. The agents will also listen to the reporter to reconstruct the story.

The indignation of trade unions and Ussi

Cpo Fnsi, Cpo Usigrai and Giulia Journalists “they express solidarity with their colleague, the victim of a hateful gesture while she is doing her job and stigmatize what was said in the studio that robs violence with a goliardic act“.”No one has the right to touch a woman without her consent, in any context, e no one should feel entitled to seek extenuating circumstances, fueling stereotypes that are still cloaked in information, including sports information“, continues the note. Ussi”expresses maximum solidarity with the journalist Greta Beccaglia, condemns the harassment suffered by her colleague and stigmatizes those who minimize, even with words and behavior to be condemned, because they offend dignity and professionalism“.