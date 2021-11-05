Sports

Empoli-Genoa: the official formations

The 12th matchday of Serie A 2021/22 begins at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, with the Empoli hosts hosting Ballardini’s Genoa. Below, therefore, the choices of the two coaches, Andreazzoli and Ballardini, in relation to the official formations.

Empoli-Genoa: where to see it on TV

The live TV of Empoli-Genoa will be broadcast on Dazn and Sky Sport. The live broadcast from the Castellani stadium will start at 8.45pm.

We also remind you that the Empoli-Genoa match will be visible in streaming on compatible latest generation Smart TVs and, again via the DAZN app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to a Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. It will also be possible to follow the challenge thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

