Empoli-Genoa, the probable formations: two ballots for Ballardini

We publish below the probable formations of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Empoli-Genoa, twelfth matchday of Serie A.

Defence – The first ballot of the day concerns the defensive line, three men out of four are sure of a starting shirt. Cambiaso and Criscito are the full-backs of Genoa, in the center Masiello is favored over Biraschi to join the Mexican Vasquez.

Midfield – Mister Ballardini is keen to confirm the three-man line-up with Badelj Methodist in front of the defense, Rovella and Touré rossoblù mezz’ali of quality and quantity.

Attack – Head to head in attack between Ekuban and Pandev, with the first favorite on the Macedonian despite the brutal change after less than half an hour against Venice. Without Destro, Genoa’s top scorer with six movement goals, Felipe Caicedo will lead the attack; Kallon on the right wing.

Genoa (4-3-3) – Sirigu; Cambiaso, Masiello, Vasquez, Criscito; Rovella, Badelj, Touré; Kallon, Caicedo, Ekuban – Coach Ballardini

Empoli (4-3-1-2) – Vicar; Fiamozzi, Tonelli, Romagnoli, Marchizza; Haas, Ricci, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Cutrone, Pinamonti – Coach Andreazzoli



