Empoli, Mancuso greets Fantasy Football: he will go to Monza

The fantasy coaches who have bet on Mancuso this season they are going to stay with one less striker. The footballer born in 1992, in fact, is about to leave Empoli and wearing the Monza shirt in Serie B.
Leonardo Mancuso is about to become a new Monza player. As reported Gianluca Di Marzio, the attacker is about to leave Empoli and return to Serie B. Today the decisive acceleration with Monza arrived (tomorrow there should be a medical examination by Mancuso) who until yesterday had tried to sign Simy from the Salerno. An important blow for the red and white club that ensures a striker who knows the cadet series very well. Mancuso therefore leaves Serie A and Fantasy Football after just six months.
Leonardo Mancuso is about to return to Serie B, a league he knows very well since in 158 appearances he scored 61 goals and 19 assists, with the jerseys of Empoli and Cittadella. Mancuso was, on the other hand, a half disappointment for all those who bet on his profile at Fantasy Football: this season the striker has collected just 7 appearances and only one goal, against Juventus on the second day of the championship this season. His fantasy average, therefore, was 6.29.