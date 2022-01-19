Empoli, Mancuso greets Fantasy Football: he will go to Monza

Mancuso leaves Fantasy Football: his numbers

Leonardo Mancuso is about to return to Serie B, a league he knows very well since in 158 appearances he scored 61 goals and 19 assists, with the jerseys of Empoli and Cittadella. Mancuso was, on the other hand, a half disappointment for all those who bet on his profile at Fantasy Football: this season the striker has collected just 7 appearances and only one goal, against Juventus on the second day of the championship this season. His fantasy average, therefore, was 6.29.