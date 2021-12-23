Empoli-Milan, Kessie, the magical evening as an attacking midfielder

Pioli lined up behind Giroud in place of Diaz and Franck made two, cheering without smiles. In 2022 the African Cup and the probable farewell to Milan await him

When a player cheers without a smile it’s usually not a great sign. Franck Kessie in Empoli experienced the joy of a brace – in short, for a midfielder it’s not the stuff of every day – but he remained serious after both goals. Difficult to read correctly the state of mind and motivations. We can only imagine them and the first two that come to mind travel over very different time spaces. One is in the short, very short term: the goal canceled with Napoli was still there, weighing on the soul and on the table, the tension of the episode still in the body. The other is in the medium term: the more weeks pass, the shorter the time Franck will wear the Rossoneri shirt, and this affects the mood. Also because, unless miracles and signatures on the contract are hard to imagine at the moment, it will be a complicated divorce for all parties involved.

Ups and downs – However, Pioli has always said something very forcefully over the months. A concept that can be summarized as follows: “I don’t know what turn the discussion on the renewal of Kessie will take, but I am sure that I will be able to count on a great professional for the whole year”. In reality Franck is experiencing a season of ups and downs, alternating convincing games with others in which he is unrecognizable. For many, a clear indication of a troubled state of mind. Of a lack of serenity. There is a logic in the reasoning, as in the end there is a logic in the tactical choice of Pioli in Empoli: Franck in the center of the trocar, territories normally consigned to the numbers 10 and not to the medians. This is also what Pioli means when he speaks of a “great professional”. He sent him up there, a few meters behind Giroud, first of all for one task: stepping on Ricci’s feet, drying the Empoli game at the source. And then, obviously, robust support for the offensive maneuver. Two goals came out. Both as a true attacking midfielder. The first in the center of the area, straight in front of the goalkeeper. The second coming in from the left.

“Fills the area” – “This game does not need a player who plays only one role, we move as a team and that is the only thing that counts,” he said at half-time trying to divert attention from his brace. Two goals as an emergency attacking midfielder: a beautiful story that repays him for the anger he accumulated against Napoli, a defeat that had spoiled his 25th birthday party. Yes, because you look at Kessie and he seems like a veteran, it seems that he has always played for Milan. But he has just turned 25. “Franck is going to fill the opponent’s area best of all at the moment, and then I wanted to let Brahim Diaz catch his breath a little,” explained Pioli after the match. Kessie closes 2021 well, but a difficult 2022 is on the horizon. The probable farewell to Milan in June, but also the controversies that will accompany the players involved in the African Cup. At the moment the tournament is confirmed and Franck risks abandoning the Devil for a month and a half (also including the anti Covid protocol for those returning from African countries), if his Ivory Coast continues. For the moment, Milan are enjoying the magical evening of their emergency attacking midfielder. The rest, after all, is a story still to be written.

