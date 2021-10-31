Empoli report cards – generous Pinamonti, Cutrone and Zurkowski overturn the result

Sassuolo 1-2 Empoli

EMPOLI

Vicar 6.5 – Excellent intervention at 36 ‘on Traore launched at the net, he can do nothing, however, on the very angular shot of the same Traore a few minutes later. In the second half he checks all Sassuolo’s initiatives well.

Stojanovic 6 – Tidy and substantial race. A bit of skirmishes with Raspadori but he never lets himself get nervous.

Tonelli 6 – An unfortunate own goal stains the performance of the expert blue defender, always punctual in the aerial game and in the timing of the closures.

Screws 6 – Despite his young age he does not allow himself to be influenced and makes his contribution to the strength of the Empoli defense, especially in the second half.

Mark 6 – Some timid descents on the wing, in the context of a performance devoted more to coverage. In the second half he is more enterprising. From 36 ‘st: Parisi sv

Haas 6.5 – He has to deal with a difficult client like Frattesi, particularly inspired, but compensates with a good impact on the Italian offensive maneuver. From 36 ‘st: Zurkowski 7 – Guess the winning shot right at the last breath, also thanking the help of the crossbar who replies his shot inside the line.

Stulac 6 – He makes the “elastic” between the departments, often covering when Sassuolo is in pressing. He is the author of some valuable tips for attackers. From 36 ‘st: Asllani sv

Bandinelli 6 – He finds himself a bit harnessed by Sassuolo’s dense midfield. Some interesting ideas in the first half, then Andreazzoli prefers to make some tactical changes. From the 18th st: Cutrone 7 – His entry sends the Sassuolo defense into trouble, committing some decisive mistakes in the final.

Henderson 6.5 – At the beginning of the second half, he has at least a couple of chances to bring the score back into a draw but a great intervention by Ferrari saves Sassuolo’s goal. Find the winning play in full recovery with an assist for Zurkowski.

By Francesco 6.5 – In the first half he is the protagonist of Empoli’s best actions, he repeats himself in the second half but is less hammering. From 41 ‘st: Romagnoli sv

Pinamonti 7 – He does an important job to allow his teammates to always have a point of reference forward. Play a generous game showing great coldness and determination from the spot.

Aurelio Andreazzoli 7 – His Empoli seems to start with a rather wait-and-see attitude but soon reveals himself ready to strike whenever Sassuolo grants some opening. The changes are decisive to take advantage of the less lucidity of the opposing defense in the final, and the fourth away victory is brought home.