Empoli-Rome, the probable formations of the newspapers: Smalling overtakes Ibañez, Felix favorite over Shomurodov

EMPOLI ROME LIKELY DAILY TRAINING – “We want to find continuity”, so José Mourinho spoke yesterday at a press conference. Roma are fresh from the 3-1 victory against Lecce in the Italian Cup and from the 1-0 against Cagliari in the league, and they want to start building a series of successes, already today against Empoli. Mourinho al Castellani (6 pm) takes the field with recovered players, such as Smalling, who could start playing alongside Mancini. In goal there will be Rui Patricio, then Karsdorp and Viña on the wings. Veretout will leave the midfield position to Cristante and Oliveira, with direction entrusted to Mkhitaryan, who will be joined by Zaniolo and Felix, currently the favorite over Shomurodov. Leading the attack confirmed Abraham. The following are the probable formations of the newspapers.

The probable formations of the newspapers

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Vina; Oliveira, Cristante; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (3-5-2)

Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan, Cristante, Oliveira, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham.

TUTTOSPORT (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Vina; Oliveira, Cristante; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

TIME (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Oliveira, Cristante; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

THE ROMANIST (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

ROMANEWS.EU (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Viña; Cristante, Oliveira; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham