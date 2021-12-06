Empoli – Udinese: 3-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
On the seventeenth day, Andreazzoli’s boys will visit Napoli while Gotti’s team will host AC Milan.20:27
The Azzurri react in the second half, overturning the result thanks to Stojanovic, Bajrami and Pinamonti (even a crossbar for him) hooking Hellas Verona with 23 points. The Friulians drop, waste a couple of opportunities to stay in the game and come out again defeated by a championship away match.20:26
OVER! Empoli-Udinese 3-1, triple whistle from Paterna.20:22
Punishment of Deulofeu, directly on the bottom.20:22
Jajalo for Samardzic, left footed by Luperto in the corner.20:28
WARNED Tonelli, late on Pussetto.20:17
Six minutes of recovery.20:16
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Pinamonti jokes De Maio, Bandinelli without fail, Nuytinck saves on the line.20:16
Samardzic’s cross, Nestorovski’s header, wide wide.20:15
Personal action by Deulofeu, right just over the crossbar.20:13
Sparks between Deulofeu and Stojanovic, Paterna restores calm.20:21
WARNED Nestorovski for simulation.20:11
STATISTICAL PILL: Andrea Pinamonti scored his sixth goal in Serie A; seasonal record for him after five goals scored in seasons with Genoa and Frosinone.20:11
LAST CHANGE EMPOLI. Bajrami’s race ends, remnants for Henderson.20:08
REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Haas also comes out, presence for Luperto.20:08
REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Applause for Zurkowski, excerpt for Bandinelli.20:07
CROSS EMPOLI! Pinamonti receives to the limit from Cutrone, his right splinters the crossbar.20:07
LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Relay in attack between Success and Nestorovski.20:06
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Perez exits, Samardzic enters.20:05
GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 3-1! Pinamonti network. Zurkowski in the corridor for Bajrami, low cross for Pinamonti who crosses the right, leaving no way out for Silvestri.
The Friulians quickly beat a free-kick, Udogie forgets the ball and the action faded.20:04
Stojanovic cross, Zurkowski tower, Silvestri dominates the area.20:02
UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Jajalo’s shot deflected by Stojanovic turns into an assist for Beto, Vicario manages to close the mirror.8:00 pm
REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Outside Ricci, it’s Stulac’s time.19:58
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Cutrone leaves Deulofeu in place and touches behind for Pinamonti who widens the plate too much, out of a little.19:56
Insistent action by the Azzurri, violent right foot by Ricci, raised for a corner by Nuytinck with a header.19:55
Zurkowski’s throw, Bajrami’s control and shot, fouled by Udogie and blocked by Silvestri.19:55
WARNED Romagnoli, as soon as he entered, withheld on Success.19:53
REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Viti can’t go on, Romagnoli enters.19:52
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti increases the offensive load: Pussetto for Arslan.19:51
Problems for Screws, game stopped.19:52
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski steals the ball from Udogie and serves Cutrone, right of first intention, Silvestri reactive.19:49
STATISTICAL PILL: Nedim Bajrami has scored his third goal in this Serie A; first goal scored on action after the two penalties against Bologna and Venice.19:48
GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 2-1! Bajrami network. Parisi’s low cross, Nuytinck goes in contrast with Pinamonti, the ball remains there, Bajrami is the quickest to bag.
Deulofeu makes room on the right, shot on the outside of the net.19:43
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Jajalo takes over from Soppy.19:41
UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti calls Samir back and inserts Nuytinck.19:41
From corner, Pinamonti’s header, to the side.19:40
Bajrami filter for Cutrone, De Maio intercepts.19:39
UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success wedges into the area and overtakes Vicario with a touch below, Viti saves on the line.19:37
STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Petar Stojanovc in his 14th appearance in the league.19:38
GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 1-1! Stojanovic’s network. Ricci opens for Stojanovic who returns to the left and unloads a precise shot in the lower corner.
From a corner, Beto head fails to frame the mirror.19:34
WARNED Zurkowski, out of time on Arslan.19:34
Restart of Deulofeu, cross cut by Success, Haas sweeps in the corner.19:33
THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, no change during the interval.19:30
Andreazzoli has to study alternatives to better reach the two points, so far well controlled by the Friulian rearguard; Gotti can be satisfied with the performance, short bench, the energies will be evaluated during the race.19:22
Fun fraction, played at good rhythms: more proactive Tuscans and owners of possession, Zurkowski and Cutrone engage Silvestri, the Bianconeri sting in the restart, Deulofeu seizes the advantage after a good exchange with Success, Udogie devours the doubling in full recovery.19:20
END OF FIRST HALF. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, Deulofeu decides.19:17
UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success’s cross, Vicar doesn’t hold back, Udogie kicks him.19:16
One minute of recovery.19:15
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Acceleration of Parisi, cross tense at the near post, protected by Silvestri, ball in a corner.19:13
WARNED Soppy, arm wide on Zurkowski.19:10
From corner, shot of Success, Parisi decisive in advance of De Maio.19:10
UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Arslan explodes his right from 20 meters, Vicario is ready.19:07
Arslan on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:06
Perez’s cross, Viti clears the header.19:04
Cross shot by Cutrone, Silvestri grabs in high grip.19:02
WARNINGS Samir, speech from the back on Pinamonti.18:59
Percussion of Success, right in the arms of Vicario.18:59
Bajrami tries the play from the outside, doubled, does not pass.18:58
Beto points the area from the left, Tonelli stops him in the corner.18:56
STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has equaled his goal record in a single Serie A season, four as in 2016/17 with AC Milan.18:54
GOAL! Empoli-UDINESE 0-1! Deulofeu network. One-two in the strait between Success and Deulofeu who places the right behind Vicario.
Zurkowski talks with Pinamonti, a cross dampened by Samir, Silvestri makes the ball his own.18:51
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Punishment by Bajrami, Perez heads away, right by Cutrone, Silvestri gets there with the tips of his fingers.18:49
Pinamonti earns a free kick on the trocar, a foul by Samir.18:48
On the overturning in front, Beto’s ciabattata from 20 meters, Vicario collects the sphere.18:48
Launch of Tonelli, Cutrone succeeds in the difficult engagement in the area then shoots the left in the curve.18:45
Beto seeks Success to the limit, Ricci still precious in coverage.18:44
Udogie’s restart, Ricci’s excellent closing.18:43
From corner, Beto’s header, high.18:40
Cross by Deulofeu, deflected for a corner by Ricci.18:40
WARNED Parisi, late on Soppy.18:39
Aggressive start of the Tuscans, the bianconeri are waiting in their own half.18:37
EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski focuses from the left, poisonous low shot, Silvestri stretches out and touches over the post.18:35
Beto receives in the area from Deulofeu, a plate walled up by Viti.18:33
Cutrone breaks through on the left, Haas tries from a tight angle, right beaten by Samir.18:33
Bajrami hits from the back, Zurkowski’s right footed by Makengo.18:34
START Empoli-Udinese, ball to the hosts.18:30
The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Paterna.18:09
Molina and Walace disqualified, Soppy and Makengo play. Gotti forward gives continuity to the Success-Beto couple with Deulofeu on the wing. In defense, De Maio in place of Rodrigo Becao.18:32
Andreazzoli operates a large turnover, opting for Bajrami to support the Cutrone-Pinamonti tandem. In defense, space for Tonelli, Viti and Parisi. Haas preferred to Bandinelli in midfield.17:52
4-4-2 for Udinese: Silvestri – Perez, De Maio, Samir, Udogie – Soppy, Arslan, Makengo, Deulofeu – Success, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Samardzic, Nuytinck, Zeegelaar, Jajalo, Forestieri, Nestorovski, Pussetto.18:32
Here are the formations. Empoli with 4-3-1-2: Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Viti, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Haas – Bajrami – Cutrone, Pinamonti. Available: Ujkani, Marchizza, Luperto, Ismajli, Romagnoli, Stulac, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Henderson, Di Francesco, La Mantia, Mancuso.17:48
The Tuscans, capable of collecting four points in five days (vs Fiorentina and Turin), face the Friulians, with no victories from six league away games.16:48
At Carlo Castellani everything is ready for Empoli-Udinese, sixteenth matchday of Serie A.15:53
