Empoli – Udinese: 3-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • That’s all from Carlo Castellani, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.20:27

  • On the seventeenth day, Andreazzoli’s boys will visit Napoli while Gotti’s team will host AC Milan.20:27

  • The Azzurri react in the second half, overturning the result thanks to Stojanovic, Bajrami and Pinamonti (even a crossbar for him) hooking Hellas Verona with 23 points. The Friulians drop, waste a couple of opportunities to stay in the game and come out again defeated by a championship away match.20:26

  • 90 ‘+ 6’

    OVER! Empoli-Udinese 3-1, triple whistle from Paterna.20:22

  • 90 ‘+ 6’

    Punishment of Deulofeu, directly on the bottom.20:22

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Jajalo for Samardzic, left footed by Luperto in the corner.20:28

  • 90 ‘

    WARNED Tonelli, late on Pussetto.20:17

  • 90 ‘

    Six minutes of recovery.20:16

  • 90 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Pinamonti jokes De Maio, Bandinelli without fail, Nuytinck saves on the line.20:16

  • 89 ‘

    Samardzic’s cross, Nestorovski’s header, wide wide.20:15

  • 87 ‘

    Personal action by Deulofeu, right just over the crossbar.20:13

  • 86 ‘

    Sparks between Deulofeu and Stojanovic, Paterna restores calm.20:21

  • 84 ‘

    WARNED Nestorovski for simulation.20:11

  • 83 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: Andrea Pinamonti scored his sixth goal in Serie A; seasonal record for him after five goals scored in seasons with Genoa and Frosinone.20:11

  • 82 ‘

    LAST CHANGE EMPOLI. Bajrami’s race ends, remnants for Henderson.20:08

  • 82 ‘

    REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Haas also comes out, presence for Luperto.20:08

  • 81 ‘

    REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Applause for Zurkowski, excerpt for Bandinelli.20:07

  • 81 ‘

    CROSS EMPOLI! Pinamonti receives to the limit from Cutrone, his right splinters the crossbar.20:07

  • 79 ‘

    LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Relay in attack between Success and Nestorovski.20:06

  • 79 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Perez exits, Samardzic enters.20:05

  • 78 ‘

    GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 3-1! Pinamonti network. Zurkowski in the corridor for Bajrami, low cross for Pinamonti who crosses the right, leaving no way out for Silvestri.

    Look at the player’s profile Andrea Pinamonti20:05

    Andrea Pinamonti
  • 77 ‘

    The Friulians quickly beat a free-kick, Udogie forgets the ball and the action faded.20:04

  • 75 ‘

    Stojanovic cross, Zurkowski tower, Silvestri dominates the area.20:02

  • 73 ‘

    UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Jajalo’s shot deflected by Stojanovic turns into an assist for Beto, Vicario manages to close the mirror.8:00 pm

  • 72 ‘

    REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Outside Ricci, it’s Stulac’s time.19:58

  • 70 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Cutrone leaves Deulofeu in place and touches behind for Pinamonti who widens the plate too much, out of a little.19:56

  • 69 ‘

    Insistent action by the Azzurri, violent right foot by Ricci, raised for a corner by Nuytinck with a header.19:55

  • 69 ‘

    Zurkowski’s throw, Bajrami’s control and shot, fouled by Udogie and blocked by Silvestri.19:55

  • 67 ‘

    WARNED Romagnoli, as soon as he entered, withheld on Success.19:53

  • 66 ‘

    REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Viti can’t go on, Romagnoli enters.19:52

  • 65 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti increases the offensive load: Pussetto for Arslan.19:51

  • 64 ‘

    Problems for Screws, game stopped.19:52

  • 63 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski steals the ball from Udogie and serves Cutrone, right of first intention, Silvestri reactive.19:49

  • 61 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: Nedim Bajrami has scored his third goal in this Serie A; first goal scored on action after the two penalties against Bologna and Venice.19:48

  • 59 ‘

    GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 2-1! Bajrami network. Parisi’s low cross, Nuytinck goes in contrast with Pinamonti, the ball remains there, Bajrami is the quickest to bag.

    Look at the player profile Nedim Bajrami19:46

    Nedim Bajrami
  • 57 ‘

    Deulofeu makes room on the right, shot on the outside of the net.19:43

  • 55 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Jajalo takes over from Soppy.19:41

  • 55 ‘

    UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti calls Samir back and inserts Nuytinck.19:41

  • 54 ‘

    From corner, Pinamonti’s header, to the side.19:40

  • 53 ‘

    Bajrami filter for Cutrone, De Maio intercepts.19:39

  • 51 ‘

    UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success wedges into the area and overtakes Vicario with a touch below, Viti saves on the line.19:37

  • 50 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Petar Stojanovc in his 14th appearance in the league.19:38

  • 49 ‘

    GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 1-1! Stojanovic’s network. Ricci opens for Stojanovic who returns to the left and unloads a precise shot in the lower corner.

    Look at the player’s profile Petar Stojanovic19:36

    Petar Stojanovic
  • 48 ‘

    From a corner, Beto head fails to frame the mirror.19:34

  • 47 ‘

    WARNED Zurkowski, out of time on Arslan.19:34

  • 47 ‘

    Restart of Deulofeu, cross cut by Success, Haas sweeps in the corner.19:33

  • 46 ‘

    THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, no change during the interval.19:30

  • Andreazzoli has to study alternatives to better reach the two points, so far well controlled by the Friulian rearguard; Gotti can be satisfied with the performance, short bench, the energies will be evaluated during the race.19:22

  • Fun fraction, played at good rhythms: more proactive Tuscans and owners of possession, Zurkowski and Cutrone engage Silvestri, the Bianconeri sting in the restart, Deulofeu seizes the advantage after a good exchange with Success, Udogie devours the doubling in full recovery.19:20

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    END OF FIRST HALF. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, Deulofeu decides.19:17

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success’s cross, Vicar doesn’t hold back, Udogie kicks him.19:16

  • 45 ‘

    One minute of recovery.19:15

  • 43 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Acceleration of Parisi, cross tense at the near post, protected by Silvestri, ball in a corner.19:13

  • 41 ‘

    WARNED Soppy, arm wide on Zurkowski.19:10

  • 39 ‘

    From corner, shot of Success, Parisi decisive in advance of De Maio.19:10

  • 38 ‘

    UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Arslan explodes his right from 20 meters, Vicario is ready.19:07

  • 36 ‘

    Arslan on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:06

  • 34 ‘

    Perez’s cross, Viti clears the header.19:04

  • 32 ‘

    Cross shot by Cutrone, Silvestri grabs in high grip.19:02

  • 30 ‘

    WARNINGS Samir, speech from the back on Pinamonti.18:59

  • 29 ‘

    Percussion of Success, right in the arms of Vicario.18:59

  • 28 ‘

    Bajrami tries the play from the outside, doubled, does not pass.18:58

  • 26 ‘

    Beto points the area from the left, Tonelli stops him in the corner.18:56

  • 24 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has equaled his goal record in a single Serie A season, four as in 2016/17 with AC Milan.18:54

  • 22 ‘

    GOAL! Empoli-UDINESE 0-1! Deulofeu network. One-two in the strait between Success and Deulofeu who places the right behind Vicario.

    Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu18:52

    Gerard Deulofeu
  • 21 ‘

    Zurkowski talks with Pinamonti, a cross dampened by Samir, Silvestri makes the ball his own.18:51

  • 19 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Punishment by Bajrami, Perez heads away, right by Cutrone, Silvestri gets there with the tips of his fingers.18:49

  • 18 ‘

    Pinamonti earns a free kick on the trocar, a foul by Samir.18:48

  • 16 ‘

    On the overturning in front, Beto’s ciabattata from 20 meters, Vicario collects the sphere.18:48

  • 15 ‘

    Launch of Tonelli, Cutrone succeeds in the difficult engagement in the area then shoots the left in the curve.18:45

  • 14 ‘

    Beto seeks Success to the limit, Ricci still precious in coverage.18:44

  • 12 ‘

    Udogie’s restart, Ricci’s excellent closing.18:43

  • 11 ‘

    From corner, Beto’s header, high.18:40

  • 10 ‘

    Cross by Deulofeu, deflected for a corner by Ricci.18:40

  • 9 ‘

    WARNED Parisi, late on Soppy.18:39

  • 7 ‘

    Aggressive start of the Tuscans, the bianconeri are waiting in their own half.18:37

  • 5 ‘

    EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski focuses from the left, poisonous low shot, Silvestri stretches out and touches over the post.18:35

  • 4 ‘

    Beto receives in the area from Deulofeu, a plate walled up by Viti.18:33

  • 3 ‘

    Cutrone breaks through on the left, Haas tries from a tight angle, right beaten by Samir.18:33

  • 1 ‘

    Bajrami hits from the back, Zurkowski’s right footed by Makengo.18:34

  • 1 ‘

    START Empoli-Udinese, ball to the hosts.18:30

  • The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Paterna.18:09

  • Molina and Walace disqualified, Soppy and Makengo play. Gotti forward gives continuity to the Success-Beto couple with Deulofeu on the wing. In defense, De Maio in place of Rodrigo Becao.18:32

  • Andreazzoli operates a large turnover, opting for Bajrami to support the Cutrone-Pinamonti tandem. In defense, space for Tonelli, Viti and Parisi. Haas preferred to Bandinelli in midfield.17:52

  • 4-4-2 for Udinese: Silvestri – Perez, De Maio, Samir, Udogie – Soppy, Arslan, Makengo, Deulofeu – Success, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Samardzic, Nuytinck, Zeegelaar, Jajalo, Forestieri, Nestorovski, Pussetto.18:32

  • Here are the formations. Empoli with 4-3-1-2: Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Viti, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Haas – Bajrami – Cutrone, Pinamonti. Available: Ujkani, Marchizza, Luperto, Ismajli, Romagnoli, Stulac, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Henderson, Di Francesco, La Mantia, Mancuso.17:48

  • The Tuscans, capable of collecting four points in five days (vs Fiorentina and Turin), face the Friulians, with no victories from six league away games.16:48

  • At Carlo Castellani everything is ready for Empoli-Udinese, sixteenth matchday of Serie A.15:53

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Carlo Castellani
    City: Empoli
    Capacity: 19795 spectators15:53

    Carlo Castellani

