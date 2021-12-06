Empoli – Udinese: 3-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from Carlo Castellani, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.20:27

On the seventeenth day, Andreazzoli’s boys will visit Napoli while Gotti’s team will host AC Milan.20:27

The Azzurri react in the second half, overturning the result thanks to Stojanovic, Bajrami and Pinamonti (even a crossbar for him) hooking Hellas Verona with 23 points. The Friulians drop, waste a couple of opportunities to stay in the game and come out again defeated by a championship away match.20:26

90 ‘+ 6’ OVER! Empoli-Udinese 3-1, triple whistle from Paterna.20:22

90 ‘+ 6’ Punishment of Deulofeu, directly on the bottom.20:22

90 ‘+ 3’ Jajalo for Samardzic, left footed by Luperto in the corner.20:28

90 ‘ WARNED Tonelli, late on Pussetto.20:17

90 ‘ Six minutes of recovery.20:16

90 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Pinamonti jokes De Maio, Bandinelli without fail, Nuytinck saves on the line.20:16

89 ‘ Samardzic’s cross, Nestorovski’s header, wide wide.20:15

87 ‘ Personal action by Deulofeu, right just over the crossbar.20:13

86 ‘ Sparks between Deulofeu and Stojanovic, Paterna restores calm.20:21

84 ‘ WARNED Nestorovski for simulation.20:11

83 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Andrea Pinamonti scored his sixth goal in Serie A; seasonal record for him after five goals scored in seasons with Genoa and Frosinone.20:11

82 ‘ LAST CHANGE EMPOLI. Bajrami’s race ends, remnants for Henderson.20:08

82 ‘ REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Haas also comes out, presence for Luperto.20:08

81 ‘ REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Applause for Zurkowski, excerpt for Bandinelli.20:07

81 ‘ CROSS EMPOLI! Pinamonti receives to the limit from Cutrone, his right splinters the crossbar.20:07

79 ‘ LAST CHANGE IN UDINESE. Relay in attack between Success and Nestorovski.20:06

79 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Perez exits, Samardzic enters.20:05

78 ‘ GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 3-1! Pinamonti network. Zurkowski in the corridor for Bajrami, low cross for Pinamonti who crosses the right, leaving no way out for Silvestri. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Pinamonti20:05

77 ‘ The Friulians quickly beat a free-kick, Udogie forgets the ball and the action faded.20:04

75 ‘ Stojanovic cross, Zurkowski tower, Silvestri dominates the area.20:02

73 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Jajalo’s shot deflected by Stojanovic turns into an assist for Beto, Vicario manages to close the mirror.8:00 pm

72 ‘ REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Outside Ricci, it’s Stulac’s time.19:58

70 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Cutrone leaves Deulofeu in place and touches behind for Pinamonti who widens the plate too much, out of a little.19:56

69 ‘ Insistent action by the Azzurri, violent right foot by Ricci, raised for a corner by Nuytinck with a header.19:55

69 ‘ Zurkowski’s throw, Bajrami’s control and shot, fouled by Udogie and blocked by Silvestri.19:55

67 ‘ WARNED Romagnoli, as soon as he entered, withheld on Success.19:53

66 ‘ REPLACEMENT EMPOLI. Viti can’t go on, Romagnoli enters.19:52

65 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti increases the offensive load: Pussetto for Arslan.19:51

64 ‘ Problems for Screws, game stopped.19:52

63 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski steals the ball from Udogie and serves Cutrone, right of first intention, Silvestri reactive.19:49

61 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Nedim Bajrami has scored his third goal in this Serie A; first goal scored on action after the two penalties against Bologna and Venice.19:48

59 ‘ GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 2-1! Bajrami network. Parisi’s low cross, Nuytinck goes in contrast with Pinamonti, the ball remains there, Bajrami is the quickest to bag. Look at the player profile Nedim Bajrami19:46

57 ‘ Deulofeu makes room on the right, shot on the outside of the net.19:43

55 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Jajalo takes over from Soppy.19:41

55 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Gotti calls Samir back and inserts Nuytinck.19:41

54 ‘ From corner, Pinamonti’s header, to the side.19:40

53 ‘ Bajrami filter for Cutrone, De Maio intercepts.19:39

51 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success wedges into the area and overtakes Vicario with a touch below, Viti saves on the line.19:37

50 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: First goal in Serie A for Petar Stojanovc in his 14th appearance in the league.19:38

49 ‘ GOAL! EMPOLI-Udinese 1-1! Stojanovic’s network. Ricci opens for Stojanovic who returns to the left and unloads a precise shot in the lower corner. Look at the player’s profile Petar Stojanovic19:36

48 ‘ From a corner, Beto head fails to frame the mirror.19:34

47 ‘ WARNED Zurkowski, out of time on Arslan.19:34

47 ‘ Restart of Deulofeu, cross cut by Success, Haas sweeps in the corner.19:33

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, no change during the interval.19:30

Andreazzoli has to study alternatives to better reach the two points, so far well controlled by the Friulian rearguard; Gotti can be satisfied with the performance, short bench, the energies will be evaluated during the race.19:22

Fun fraction, played at good rhythms: more proactive Tuscans and owners of possession, Zurkowski and Cutrone engage Silvestri, the Bianconeri sting in the restart, Deulofeu seizes the advantage after a good exchange with Success, Udogie devours the doubling in full recovery.19:20

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST HALF. Empoli-Udinese 0-1, Deulofeu decides.19:17

45 ‘+ 1’ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success’s cross, Vicar doesn’t hold back, Udogie kicks him.19:16

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.19:15

43 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Acceleration of Parisi, cross tense at the near post, protected by Silvestri, ball in a corner.19:13

41 ‘ WARNED Soppy, arm wide on Zurkowski.19:10

39 ‘ From corner, shot of Success, Parisi decisive in advance of De Maio.19:10

38 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Arslan explodes his right from 20 meters, Vicario is ready.19:07

36 ‘ Arslan on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:06

34 ‘ Perez’s cross, Viti clears the header.19:04

32 ‘ Cross shot by Cutrone, Silvestri grabs in high grip.19:02

30 ‘ WARNINGS Samir, speech from the back on Pinamonti.18:59

29 ‘ Percussion of Success, right in the arms of Vicario.18:59

28 ‘ Bajrami tries the play from the outside, doubled, does not pass.18:58

26 ‘ Beto points the area from the left, Tonelli stops him in the corner.18:56

24 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Gerard Deulofeu has equaled his goal record in a single Serie A season, four as in 2016/17 with AC Milan.18:54

22 ‘ GOAL! Empoli-UDINESE 0-1! Deulofeu network. One-two in the strait between Success and Deulofeu who places the right behind Vicario. Look at the player’s profile Gerard Deulofeu18:52

21 ‘ Zurkowski talks with Pinamonti, a cross dampened by Samir, Silvestri makes the ball his own.18:51

19 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Punishment by Bajrami, Perez heads away, right by Cutrone, Silvestri gets there with the tips of his fingers.18:49

18 ‘ Pinamonti earns a free kick on the trocar, a foul by Samir.18:48

16 ‘ On the overturning in front, Beto’s ciabattata from 20 meters, Vicario collects the sphere.18:48

15 ‘ Launch of Tonelli, Cutrone succeeds in the difficult engagement in the area then shoots the left in the curve.18:45

14 ‘ Beto seeks Success to the limit, Ricci still precious in coverage.18:44

12 ‘ Udogie’s restart, Ricci’s excellent closing.18:43

11 ‘ From corner, Beto’s header, high.18:40

10 ‘ Cross by Deulofeu, deflected for a corner by Ricci.18:40

9 ‘ WARNED Parisi, late on Soppy.18:39

7 ‘ Aggressive start of the Tuscans, the bianconeri are waiting in their own half.18:37

5 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Zurkowski focuses from the left, poisonous low shot, Silvestri stretches out and touches over the post.18:35

4 ‘ Beto receives in the area from Deulofeu, a plate walled up by Viti.18:33

3 ‘ Cutrone breaks through on the left, Haas tries from a tight angle, right beaten by Samir.18:33

1 ‘ Bajrami hits from the back, Zurkowski’s right footed by Makengo.18:34

1 ‘ START Empoli-Udinese, ball to the hosts.18:30

The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Paterna.18:09

Molina and Walace disqualified, Soppy and Makengo play. Gotti forward gives continuity to the Success-Beto couple with Deulofeu on the wing. In defense, De Maio in place of Rodrigo Becao.18:32

Andreazzoli operates a large turnover, opting for Bajrami to support the Cutrone-Pinamonti tandem. In defense, space for Tonelli, Viti and Parisi. Haas preferred to Bandinelli in midfield.17:52

4-4-2 for Udinese: Silvestri – Perez, De Maio, Samir, Udogie – Soppy, Arslan, Makengo, Deulofeu – Success, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Samardzic, Nuytinck, Zeegelaar, Jajalo, Forestieri, Nestorovski, Pussetto.18:32

Here are the formations. Empoli with 4-3-1-2: Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Viti, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Haas – Bajrami – Cutrone, Pinamonti. Available: Ujkani, Marchizza, Luperto, Ismajli, Romagnoli, Stulac, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Henderson, Di Francesco, La Mantia, Mancuso.17:48

The Tuscans, capable of collecting four points in five days (vs Fiorentina and Turin), face the Friulians, with no victories from six league away games.16:48

At Carlo Castellani everything is ready for Empoli-Udinese, sixteenth matchday of Serie A.15:53