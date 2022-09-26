Empowering the patient is key for an expert in the use of digital tools in medicine – 09/26/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

“Patient 2030 today” was the motto of the Oncolatino Symposium held in Uruguay on August 30 and 31. One of the exhibitors was the Argentine Hector Pourtale, MBA specialized in project management with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical areawho runs the Health 2030 Movement, a health system innovation network that seeks to co-create disruptive solutions that promote sustainable and people-centered health systems. El País had the following talk with him.

-What was your presentation based on?

-We came to present what we are doing from the Health 2030 Movement to modernize the health systems of Uruguay, the region and the world. What does the 2030 patient need to have a health system like the one he longs for and what are we doing for that? To get there, you need to make changes.

What would those changes be?

-The first is a more active patient involvement in the visibility and decision-making of processes or waiting times, find out where you can make early decisions to prevent. That health systems are more preventive is going to make them more sustainable because today we are seeing all over the world that it is a problem how we finance our health now that we live longer and have diseases that accompany us for a longer time during our lives.

For empower us as users we have to know the risks that we have to avoid in time and we are far from that if we do not start working on what we can do and what we cannot do to make decisions regarding our health.

-How is Uruguay in this regard?

-The positive thing about the country is that, in relation to the region, it is forward five years when it comes to building the digital infrastructure. A very concrete example is that Uruguay executes the call Hookup (event to show the operation of the National Electronic Medical Record) back in 2016, while Colombia just this year was doing the same exercise together with Chile based on the learning from Uruguay. The same discussions that were held in Uruguay five years ago are now being held in other countries: what are the languages ​​that have to be used, on what issues the government has to put frameworks that generate reference.

While other countries timidly began to set up health agencies, Uruguay, with the agesic (Electronic Government and Society Agency of Information and Knowledge) Y health.uy he prioritized it, defended it and made it government management. This means that it already has much more base to migrate from systems in hospitals where everything is face-to-face or everything is on paper, towards digital preventive systems, with more empowered patients.

-What happened to health systems in the covid-19 pandemic?

-The undersecretary of public health, Jose Luis Satjianreported that Uruguay in the pandemic worked hard on training so that the population understands the risks and can handle them. And that is one of the super important things to continue, that we can have a population that knows its health system, that knows the risks and opportunities, that knows how to navigate a disease, what primary care is for, as opposed to secondary care. specialized, that tries not to congest the hospitals but that tries to have consultations when seriousness warrants it.

-An example of something that is sought to be maintained and promoted is telemedicine.

-One of the opportunities we have as users is to realize that we cannot continue to treat health differently from how we treat other facets of our lives. Obviously we have to seek to humanize health in the way we handle these digital tools and that the relationship, the touch, the empathy are not lost.

There are a lot of places that say ‘well, the context of telemedicine it occurred in an emergency framework; now the state of emergency is lifted, we return to how we were’. If measures are not taken to prioritize civil society in conjunction with political decision makers, that will lead us to an inertia where we will deprioritize everything we have won.

-In the case of Uruguay, the Health 2030 Movement is working on the issue with the National Agency for Research and Innovation (ANII).

-We are working on the first public-private participation in an open innovation challenge in health with the ANIIthe Hospital of Clinics, CASMU, CAMS and seven entrepreneurs. With them we address two of the priorities of the Uruguayan public health system.

The first priority is interoperability to have friendlier systems in the management of chronic diseases where there is more information for the user and that does not need to be going to the hospital for any problem. We start with the diabeteswhere today the Hospital de Clínicas has a 2030 vision. The truth is that it was very easy to start working on this transformation in a hospital that serves on a digital basis with that aspiration.

The second priority is surgery centers. How we can be more efficient in operating room usage times with better management of existing resources. Sometimes there are gaps that, if made visible, could have been enabled for a surgery that perhaps required less time.

-How was that work process?

-We made an open call from December/January and then a selection of seven entrepreneurs in which the Ministry of Public Health and other entities in the country. A work process began in May, where we defined these two areas of work on which in the next twelve months we will be generating results so that it can be implemented in other areas of the health system.

The truth is that it is a tremendous pride to work with institutions such as the ANIIvery solid and interested in making available to the health of the population all its capacity to innovate and generate local investment through tools that can later be exported to solve health problems outside of Uruguay.

-With the five years already won to which you mentioned, what would Uruguay have to advance now?

There are two things that are key. The first is that on the digital medical record measures will be taken in real time in public health. The pandemic made it very clear to us that individual treatment was important, providing healthy support for people who were at risk. We have to see how we can make these experiences the daily practice of the health system. There is a new concept which is personalized public medicine: how thanks to the use of data we can not only have transparency and complete visibility, but also that decisions can be made in real time. We need to decide with what is going on today. If that was already a problem, the covid-19 it made the situation such that if we decide today with the data from before the pandemic, our decisions may go in the completely wrong direction.

The second point is to use a digital matrix system, that is, that Uruguay incorporates into its health practice the tools of telemedicine, teleconsultation, telediagnosis, accompanying the user where the user is. Uruguay has an advantage that almost no other country in the region has: thanks to the fact that it does not have major geographical accidents, it has digital connectivity that covers the entire geography of the country and a network of road connectivity. So you have the possibility of having a very capillary, very granular coverage, with the challenge that all the countries of the Americas obviously have, which is facing a high concentration of medical personnel in urban centers. But with this digital infrastructure you can ensure that equity in health generates the same results in urban patients as in rural ones or in those who are further from urban centers with specialized medical professionals.

-What would be the message to highlight then?

-The invitation is for us to accompany these projects because they give scalability to the health system of the future and prepare us with greater resilience not only for possible risks such as a pandemic. This type of vision within the health system, through public private partnershipsgives us the muscle to make digital health and health much closer to the user thanks to the tools that we already have available.

Let’s think about all the digitization that the banking world is experiencing. If we could do it to manage assets, how can we not do it to manage the most important asset that is our lives?